Joe Burrow Attends 2026 Met Gala As Fun-Filled Offseason Rolls On

Joe Burrow hit the star-studded red carpet in New York City on Monday night for the 2026 Met Gala. The fashion interest continues for the Bengals' top player after he also made a trip down south for the Kentucky Derby this past weekend.

Burrow has discussed his fashion interest across multiple interviews over the years. He was at the latest major fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fashion Fan

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Joe Burrow on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“My mom was in fashion when I was little,” Burrow said in a 2025 fashion feature for Sports Illustrated. “So I was around it. I was always pretty particular about what I wore, like when we’d be school shopping. I didn’t know anything, I just liked how the clothes felt and looked. I struggled [with confidence] when I was little. I was pretty uncomfortable in my own skin, and I think I was quiet and socially awkward, so I did express myself with colors and clothes.”

He also touched on why fashion in football has risen steadily throughout the 2020s in that interview. The Bengals star has sported plenty of different looks entering pregame tunnel walks and more throughout his career.

“I think the younger crowd is very for it,” Burrow pontificated. “I also think [different styles] bring a different demographic to the game. I think more young women, or people who might not have known or cared about football at all beforehand, are paying attention to what people are wearing in the tunnel. Maybe they see somebody wearing a Gucci fit into the game, and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool, who’s that?’ And then they start paying attention. I do think it brings more fans, honestly.”

Burrow is due to suit up with his teammates at some point this month, like he typically does during the NFL's voluntary workout period. Him missing a few sessions like the ones early this week shouldn't alarm anyone.

He's clearly not let off-field interests alter his ability to perform on fall Sundays. Burrow has been consistently great every season he's played since entering the NFL in 2020 as the Bengals' No. 1 overall draft pick.

Check out his latest Met Gala look below:

Have you Met our QB1? pic.twitter.com/uBmIo8sqXX — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 4, 2026

Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson on their way to the 2026 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/7MB6c2jhYY — Joe Burrow Updates 🏈🐅 (@joeyb_9updates) May 4, 2026

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