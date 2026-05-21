It is fair to say that Joe Burrow is looking forward to facing off against former teammate Trey Hendrickson when the Bengals matchup against the the Baltimore Ravens this fall.

After an extended contract dispute, the Bengals and Hendrickson parted ways this offseason, allowing the All-Pro pass rusher to sign elsewhere in free agency. He ended up signing a four-year deal worth up to $120 million, with $60 million guaranteed to play on the east coast.

It didn't shock Burrow at all.

Not Surprised

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks on the bench with injured defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Not very surprising" Burrow said about Hendrickson signing with the Ravens, "I know Trey, I love Trey, and I just know how he operates."

Hendrickson was a cornerstone of the Bengals defense during the teams Super Bowl run in 2021 and AFC Championship appearance in 2022. Even when the team missed the playoffs the last three seasons, it was never because of Hendrickson.

Hendrickson was the one thing about the Bengals defense that fans and media alike could count on, with the rest of the unit failing at almost every turn recently.

Entering the 2026 season, Cincinnati's defense has been transformed. Instead of counting on one elite presence to generate pass rush, the defense received an injection of talent to create waves of pass rush at multiple levels.

Losing Hendrickson hurts, but substituting him for an elite presence like Dexter Lawrence on the interior of the defensive line that can create pressure up the middle should generate more pass rush from additions like Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen, as well as rising players like Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart.

"No matter who we have in the locker room, we're gonna try to go out and make it work," Burrow said about the ultimate goal. "We got guys that work really hard to put themselves in position to perform well, perform to our standard. We haven't necessarily done that for a couple of years, so we brought some guys in who've been there and done that, and have had their own standard of play, and are going to live up to that. So now we just have to come together as a unit and do it as a collective."

Hendrickson and the Ravens welcome Burrow and the Bengals into Baltimore during Week 7 of the 2026 regular season following the Bengals bye week.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.