'Manifest It' - Joe Burrow Hammers Home Super-Bowl Standard Again For Bengals Following Bears Joint Practice

Joe Burrow and the Bengals went through their joint practice with the Bears on Thursday as he continues sharpening things ahead of the regular season. Championships are all over the star's mind.

Both teams got some great work in during the two-hour session outside of Paycor Stadium.

Burrow took plenty of time after the sessions to drive home the championship pursuit for this team.

"We have to step up and make something happen this year," Burrow said about the defense being at a championship level now along with the offense. "We're working really hard for it. The urgency is very high in the locker room. You can feel it. It's palpable. As I said, we have to be more consistent on offense. Our standard is so high, but it's so high because of what we've done and what we can do, and so I'm going to continue to push that, and we're going to keep getting better and see where we're at Week 1. But I'm so excited for it."

Burrow is talking a big title talk to "manifest" the Bengals first Super Bowl victory.

"I'm trying to put it out into the world. I'm trying to manifest it," Burrow declared about a title run. "I'm trying to show our guys the urgency that I have and that I want us to have as an organization, to go and make it happen. You can keep pushing it down the road, or you can talk about it now and say this is the year. And I'm tired of saying next year, next year, next year.

"This is it. Your life is too short to keep pushing things down the road, and I'm trying to instill some urgency and some intensity in everybody to go and be great every day and try to go make it happen."

There was no live tackling on Thursday, but the intensity took a step up as both teams got to get their starters deep reps against another team for the first time since January.

The Bengals offense reportedly had a pretty strong day against the Bears, leading multiple scoring drives in 11-on-11s, while also allowing a couple of sacks and additional pressures.

Plenty to get excited about and work on for the whole unit, while the big defensive highlight of the day was a tipped-pass-turned-interception by Dexter Lawrence on the other side. Cashius Howell and Myles Murphy also posted multiple would-be sacks if tackling was allowed.

Cincinnati has an off day on Friday before welcoming another bout with the Bears Saturday evening. That game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.

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