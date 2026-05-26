While there are a number of rookies in the Cincinnati Bengals roster making the massive pivot from college football to the NFL, perhaps the player with the biggest “what a difference a year makes” mindset is someone who already has been through an offseason program

Sort of.

This time last year, Shemar Stewart was in the building but not on the field, having not signed his rookie contract or the injury waiver to participate.

We’re just two weeks shy of Stewart’s infamous quote where he ripped the front office by saying, “y'all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games."

After fighting through some injuries and the contract situation as a rookie, Stewart said Tuesday he is a much better place this offseason.

“Last year I would go out there and I’m saying, ‘I somewhat know what I need to do, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” Stewart admitted. “And then I go out there and I overthink. Then I don’t make a play. Then it’s just a whole lot of things because I’m just too up in here.”

Stewart participated in every aspect of the offseason except for the on-field work. But while he knew – or thought he knew – the playbook, reading pages wasn’t the same as ready players and reacting on the fly.

After Stewart finally signed his contract July 25 – the second day of training camp – and got on the field, he really got to know defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery.

There were endless corrections and conversations after rep, whether it was in individual drills on team periods.

Tuesdy morning, Stewart heard something new from his position coach.

“I think I got my first ‘good job,’ from Jerry,” Stewart said. “That’s my guy. He never gave up on me. Always held me close even though when I wasn’t performing good, he always stood by me.”

With the Bengals using Stewart both on the edge and the interior in different pass-rush packages, it’s a lot to ask of a young player.

He appeared in only eight games last year with six tackles and one sack. But Stewart said he’s grateful for every rep along the way that helped him expand his skillset, which he intends to show off in 2026.

“In the league, you’ve got to have diversity when it comes to play because if you’re not diverse in what you do, people could pick up on what you’re doing,” he said. “So knowing the playbook and knowing all the jobs to a T could benefit me way more in the long run.

“I’ve just been dialed in to the playbook and listening to what my coaches got to say,” he added.

The difference is noticeable in practice. The tentativeness is gone, replaced by explosion.

“I feel like that comes from mental clarity,” Stewart said. “Once you know what you're doing, you can play and move a lot faster.

“But when you’re in your head about things, when you’re questioning yourself, when you’re second-guessing yourself, that’s when you can move around timid.”

And it’s just a better knowledge of the scheme that has Stewart flowing my freely.

He’s carrying much less weight this year. Figuratively, at least.

The whole contract situation was a burden, even if it was mostly self-imposed. But with that removed, Stewart is mentally and physically freed.

“My mind was always going to be like, ‘Am I doing the right thing for my future? Is this gonna mess up my chances?’

“Not having that on my shoulders no more just makes me feel more calm, more peaceful and more prepared to go out and do my job.”

With the additions of veterans Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe to the defensive line group, Stewart is set up to show why the Bengals used the No. 17 pick in the 2025 to select him.

Part of him wants to go out and prove it tomorrow.

But part knows there’s plenty of practice reps to be had before Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay.

“I’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I’m so excited to play with these guys,” Stewart said. “We got two monsters added to the room, so I can’t wait to see how this year turns out.”

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