Bengals' Much-Improved Defense May be X-Factor in AFC North Race

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best rosters in the NFL right now. They have one of the best offenses the city has seen in years. In fact, there's a chance this is the best roster that quarterback Joe Burrow has ever played with.

With that in mind, there are no more excuses left for Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Zac Taylor. They need to be one of the top teams in the league this season, or it's going to go down as a massive failure.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Bengals' much-improved defense could be the x-factor in the heated AFC North race this season. This race is likely going to be between the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, but Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly can't be counted out just yet.

Bengals Improved Their Defense A Lot In The Offseason

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This year, the Bengals defense should be stingier than in years past. Cincinnati lost edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency, but the club signed Boye Maye and selected Cashius Howell to fill a void in the pass rush. Second-year defensive end Shemar Stewart could also take on an expanded role. More importantly, the Bengals bolstered their interior defense, signing Jonathan Allen and acquiring three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II from the New York Giants," Moton wrote. "If they stay healthy, Cincinnati's run defense could be a top-10 unit after giving up the most yards in the previous season. Also, the Bengals added safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger to strengthen their secondary. The Baltimore Ravens are entering a new era with first-time head coach Jesse Minter. The Pittsburgh Steelers are running it back with an older roster led by 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. It's time for the Bengals to make a move in the division with a respectable defense."

The Bengals are clearly all in to win right now, as they should be with Burrow on their roster.

Adding players like Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen to the defense is going to boost the team quite a bit. This is certainly a better unit than the Bengals had last season. At the very least, they won't be the worst-run defense in the league again.

Players like Kyle Dugger and Tacario Davis will help bolster the secondary, too. All in all, this unit is much improved. The defense has held the Bengals back in the past, but that shouldn't be the case this season.

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