The Bengals want to retain Joe Flacco as the team's backup quarterback in 2026. After all, Flacco performed admirably after being acquired via trade, throwing for 1,664 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Will Flacco re-sign, knowing he'd be locked into a backup role behind Joe Burrow?

Teams like the Colts, who have many questions at the league's most important position, could look Flacco's way as well in an attempt to add a seasoned veteran capable of leading an offense in the short term. The Vikings and Dolphins are two other teams that could be interested in Flacco.

If he signs elsewhere, the Bengals could have to pivot and look for a different backup signal-caller behind Burrow.

Their chances of finding a quality quarterback went up on Wednesday. Former Chiefs quarterback Garner Minshew II suffered a bone bruise, not a torn ACL last month according ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's the rare miss-diagnosis. It's great news for Minshew and good news for the Bengals.

If Flacco does leave for greener pastures this offseason, then it would not be a surprise to see the Bengals kick the tires on Minshew or another veteran to be Burrow's backup.

Minshew had only six completions on 13 attempts this past season, with 37 yards and an interception. Keep in mind that he never played a full game in 2025.

Minshew's last full game performance came in Week 11 of 2024, where he went 30-of-43, for 282 yards, had two touchdown passes and one interception in a 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Re-signing Flacco is obviously the goal, but should he end up leaving, signing Minshew would not be a bad consolation prize for a Bengals team that needs to be built to survive—even if Burrow misses time.

As it turns out, Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew did not tear his ACL as initially feared, per source. It turned out to be a bone bruise that did not require any surgery. Minshew didn’t suffer any long-term damage to the knee and he already is back to full strength as he prepares to… pic.twitter.com/M7fDxw4F04 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

