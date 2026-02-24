Bengals Could Bolster Pass Rush With Low-Risk Trade for Pro Bowler

The Cincinnati Bengals need to attack this offseason with some urgency. They need to find upgrades at all three levels on defense as well as across the offensive line. Fortunately for the Bengals, they have a three-headed monster of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins under contract for a few more years.

On the defenseive side of the ball, the Bengals will need to get creative. In fact, they could go after a trade for a former division rival in the coming weeks.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Minnesota Vikings have discussed a trade that would send Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave out of Minnesota. With that in mind, the Bengals would be foolish to not pursue a deal.

NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich even went as far as to suggest the Vikings could cut Hargrave, which means a trade for the Bengals would likely cost a late round pick swap at the most.

Bengals Are Perfect Landing Spot for Vikings DT Javon Hargrave

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) reacts against the Washington Commanders during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

"On defense, the Vikings have to sort things out at defensive tackle where their highest-paid players in Hargrave and Allen weren't necessarily their most productive," Ulrich wrote. "Allen has $8 million of $19.2 million in 2026 salary that's already guaranteed, with another $8 million becoming guaranteed on March 13. That would make it a little thorny to move on but not impossible. Hargrave has just $4 million of $15 million guaranteed, which is why the cap savings are significantly higher."

Hargrave, drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been a very good defensive tackle for the past decade, but he's a bit on the older side now. Still, he started 15 games for the Vikings, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and recorded 3 1/2 sacks last season. At his best, he recorded 11 sacks with the Philadelphia Eagles.

For a Bengals defense that desperately needs to add to their run defense, this should be a no brainer move. Cincinnati could likely send a sixth-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for Hargrave and a seventh-round pick. There would probably have to be some money being moved around too, but the framework of a deal could make a lot of sense. The Bengals need some run defense and Hargrave might be the easiest solution to that problem.

