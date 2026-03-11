Bengals Suddenly Have Perfect Chance to Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a few solid moves to bolster their defense this offseason. They agreed to deals with edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook. Both players will slot into the starting lineup and look to provide a big impact for the next few years in Cincinnati.

They still need to make other moves to upgrade their roster. There are plenty of holes to still be filled out with free agents and trade targets before the NFL draft comes around.

Specifically, the Bengals need to add to their defensive line.

Bengals still need defensive tackle help

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals Riddell Speedflex helmet on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals had the worst run defense in the entire league last season. They allowed nearly 150 rushing yards per game, which is a nightmare scenario in the run heavy AFC North.

The Bengals need to add one or two interior defensive linemen to bolster their run defense. If they can find a pass rusher who doubles as a run defender, it would be a dream scenario. Fortunately for the Bengals, they're set to see the dream option land on the market.

Javon Hargrave is the perfect free agent target

UPDATE: The Packers are signing Hargrave to a 2-year, $23 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Another option off the board for Cincinnati.

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings released defensive tackle Javon Hargrave on Wednesday. This is exactly the move the Bengals need to make. Hargrave is the perfect option to bolster a pass rush that needs more juice.

Hargrave is a solid run defender with the ability to anchor the defensive line. The Bengals should know Hargrave all too well, as he began his career with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hargrave is an excellent pass rusher from the inside of the defensive line. He posted a career-high with 11 sacks in 2022, but has fallen off a bit over the last few years. Either way, he's able to generate pressure as a pass rusher.

This is the type of low-risk move the Bengals need to make to bolster a defensive front that needs more talent.

