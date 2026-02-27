Bengals Face Big Decision With Myles Murphy, Fifth-Year Option Salary Set

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a big decision to make in the coming months. Former first round pick Myles Murphy is entering his fourth season, which means they need to decide whether or not they should pick up his fifth-year option.

The Bengals drafted Murphy in the first round (28th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fifth-Year Option Cost

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) runs onto the field before the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murphy's fifth-year option will cost $14.475 million in 2027. If he had made a Pro Bowl or played more earlier in his career, that number would've been higher. Instead, it is set at just under $14.5 million.

Murphy flashed his potential at the end of the third season. He finished with a career-high 5.5 sacks and 52 tackles in 2025. Three of his 5.5 sacks were in the final four games of the year.

A Top Pass Rusher?

The Bengals coaching staff appears to be high on Murphy. Defensive coordinator Al Golden was asked if he believed the 24-year-old could take another step and be a dominant pass rusher.

"As it relates to Murph, like everything we can to make him the best that he can be and continue on this journey. That collective is what is going to make us better," Golden said. "Can he be a one? Put him here right now and he's going to say yes and I'm going to say yes and Jerry is going to say yes. Let's see how good we can get. Sometimes we come up a little bit short of what the expectation is on the outside, but during that journey and on that progression we got really, really good at a lot of positions. I think Murph is in that right now and I know he's going to have a great offseason."

Decision Deadline

The Bengals have until May 1 to make a decision on Murphy, but it appears to be a simple one.

If the Bengals believe Murphy is an ascending player, then picking up his option makes sense. If he goes out there and plays well in 2026 and they don't pick up the option, then they'll be stuck paying him more than they would have to on a long-term deal or risk losing him as he's entering his prime years.

Look for the Bengals to exercise Murphy's fifth-year option before the May 1 deadline.