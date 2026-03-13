Bengals’ Latest Free Agent Signings Did More Than Fix the Defense

In desperate need of more impact players on defense, the Bengals made a clear effort to address it in the first week of NFL free agency. They signed safety Bryan Cook, edge rusher Boye Mafe, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to multi-year deals. On paper, these additions help fill major holes on a team that ranked 31st (out of 32 teams) in total defense last season.

The impact of these moves goes far beyond the X's and O's.

For a fan base that has often questioned whether the front office is willing to be aggressive in building a championship-caliber roster, these signings send an important message: the Bengals are serious about winning.

Over the past several years, Cincinnati has positioned themselves as legitimate contenders. With a talented core in place and expectations remaining high, every offseason decision carries added weight.

However, after a disappointing season in which the defense largely underperformed, this year's signing period is especially important.

There's no telling how long the Bengals' Super Bowl window will remain open, but the signings of Cook, Mafe and Allen suggest the front office understands the urgency of the moment. From the fans' perspective, that is a huge deal.

After a frustrating season, many in the fan base questioned the direction of the roster and even called for the job of general manager Duke Tobin. Moves like these won't erase those frustrations overnight, but they are a step toward showing the fan base that the organization recognizes the problems and is willing to act to fix them.

More Work to Be Done

The recent additions represent meaningful steps toward improving the defense and should restore some confidence in the front office, but the Bengals' work in free agency is far from finished.

With the NFL Draft a little over a month away, Cincinnati needs to continue to strengthen the defense in order to feel good about where things stand come draft day. Adding proven players like DJ Reader or three-time Pro Bowler Jadaveon Clowney would go a long way in doing so.

Veteran additions like that could provide more stability to the defense while easing the pressure on the front office to fill those roles with draft picks. More importantly, it would ensure that last season's defensive struggles don't carry into 2026.

