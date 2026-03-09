Bengals Predicted to Land $75 Million QB to be Joe Burrow's Backup

One of the most overlooked positions in the NFL is the backup quarterback spot. This could be even more important for a team like the Cincinnati Bengals, who have Super Bowl dreams and a quarterback who has struggled mightily with injuries across his NFL career.

Last year, Joe Burrow missed a good chunk of the season due to toe surgery. Jake Browning struggled as the backup, so the Bengals swung a trade for Joe Flacco. Flacco looked good, but the Bengals continued to lose because of their defense.

With Flacco heading to free agency, the Bengals will likely be in the market for a new backup quarterback and there are a few options on the table.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently predicted the Bengals would replace Flacco at backup quarterback by signing Las Vegas Raiders signal caller Geno Smith this offseason.

Geno Smith Could Fit as Joe Burrow's Backup in Cincinnati

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Worry not, Bengals fans. Joe Burrow isn't leaving for another team. But if the past few seasons have shown us anything, it's that he is a good bet to leave a game or two with injury. He played in just eight games in 2025 and just 10 in 2023," Pereles wrote. "The Bengals have been unable to tread water without him: 19-16 in Burrow's starts and 5-11 in games he misses. Much of that is due to a struggling defense, but Jake Browning and Flacco haven't exactly been the perfect answers after a Burrow injury either.

"Geno Smith had a brutal 2025, but the same could be said for the Raiders as a whole. It was a mess. The offensive line was awful, the receiving corps was among the league's most underwhelming, and Smith suffered because of it. He's an aggressive downfield thrower that could replicate some of Burrow's play if called upon in a pinch. It's past time for Cincinnati to invest legitimate money at this position."

Smith makes sense for a few reasons, but he'd only make sense if he came for cheap.

The first thing to note with Smith is that he's not a horrible quarterback, despite what his 2025 stats might say. Across the last four seasons, including 2025's disastrous campaign, Smith is averaging 3,812 yards, 22.5 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions per season.

As a starter, these numbers wouldn't be exciting to see, but as a backup, they're very respectable.

Assuming Smith is willing to sign for cheap in free agency, the Bengals could be the perfect team to take a one-year flier on him. The Bengals have all a quarterback could ask for to be successful in the event that Burrow is injured again. Investing in the backup quarterback position makes sense for Cincinnati.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.