Bengals Make Decision on Jake Browning's 2026 Restricted Free Agency

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are not going to extend Jake Browning a tender in restricted free agency. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the team is letting the quarterback hit normal free agency this week.

"The Bengals are not tendering RFA quarterback Jake Browning, who started 10 games over three seasons for Cincinnati in relief of Joe Burrow. He will be a free agent. Cincinnati is open to bringing him back," Fowler posted on X.

Browning is unlikely to sign a regular NFL contract after how poorly he played last season. NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrota broke down his future on X at the end of last month.

"Jake Browning is the Bengals' lone RFA. When CIN extended him two years ago, they effectively bought out his exclusive rights free agent years, and so now with his contract expiring next month, he's scheduled to be an RFA," Perrota posted on X. "The Bengals will not tender Browning at any of the RFA tender levels, and so he'll become a free agent able to sign with any club without CIN having a right of first refusal or draft pick compensation returning to CIN.

"The RFA tender levels aren't official yet since the 2026 League Cap isn't finalized, but here are the projections from Over the Cap: 1st Rd: $8,107,000, 2nd Rd: $5,811,000, RoFR: $3,547,000. Browning's disastrous play in 2025 doesn't warrant even the lowest (RoFR) tender. CIN will not tender him as an RFA. When Burrow went down in Week Two, Browning had a chance to really prove himself to be at least a capable starter/reliable backup. We all know how it unfolded. To be fair, it wasn't all on him, but 2025 was a fork in the road for Browning's career, and he's now on a path of nomadic/journeyman fringe backup at best, to potentially out of the league at worst."

Browning played terribly in his age-29 season.

The third-year player posted a 35.1 ESPN QBR (would be the third-worst among qualified quarterbacks) in 2025 with a 64.8% completion rate, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions across five appearances.

He could return to Cincinnati as a practice squad member and third-string quarterback this coming season. Whether it's Joe Flacco or someone else, it looks very likely Cincinnati will start the 2026 season with a different second-string QB than Browning.

