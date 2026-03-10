Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal Could Fix the Bengals’ Biggest Problem

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a clear need at defensive tackle and there aren't many options on the free agent market. A trade with the Cowboys may make sense for Cincinnati and for Dallas.

Osa Odighizuwa could be available in a trade according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

"Teams are keeping an eye on what Dallas may do with Osa Odighizuwa," Jones wrote on X. "The Cowboys signed him to a 4-year, $80M contract last year, and teams believe he can now be traded for."

Ideal Fit

It's no secret the Bengals need defensive tackle help. The Cowboys restructured Kenny Clark's contract on Tuesday. If they're willing to move Odighizuwa, then the Bengals should be interested. They desperately need interior pass rush and Odighizuwa is one of the best in the league at getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks from the defensive interior.

Odighizuwa is only 27 years old and could be a building block for the Bengals.

Team-Friendly Contract

NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrotta shared the annual salary breakdowns for Odighizuwa. He signed a team-friendly 4-year deal last February. He has three years left on the contract:



2026:

$16.25M base salary (fully guaranteed)

$500K PGRB

Cap Hit: $16.75M

Cash Spend: $16.75M



2027:

$20M base salary (non-GRTD)

$500K PGRB

Cap Hit: $20.5M

Cash Spend: $20.5M



2028:

$20M base salary (non-GRTD)

$500K PGRB

Cap Hit: $20.5M

Cash Spend: $20.5M

If the Bengals traded for Odighizuwa, they would be acquiring the remaining three years of his deal worth $57.75 million with only $16.25 million guaranteed. This is the exact type of contract the Bengals would love to have on their books.



Trade Proposal

The Bengals need to bolster their interior pass rush. Odighizuwa would've been the top defensive tackle on the market if he were a free agent. Cincinnati should offer the Cowboys their third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with one of their seventh round selections in exchange for Odighizuwa. If the Cowboys push for a sixth instead, then the Bengals should be willing to do it if it gets the job done.

Check out the final trade proporal below:

