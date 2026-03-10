NFL Cap Analyst Floats Bold Bengals–Cowboys Trade Proposal
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a clear need at defensive tackle and there aren't many options on the free agent market. A trade with the Cowboys may make sense for Cincinnati and for Dallas.
NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrotta shared an intriguing trade idea that would send former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Cincinnati.
Trade Proposal
It's no secret the Bengals need defensive tackle help. The Cowboys need to move on from Clark or re-work his contract. Perrotta believes the two sides can come together for a trade that would make both sides happy:
The Cowboys would clear $21.5 million in cap space by trading Clark. He's due a $11 million roster bonus on Friday, March 13.
"If Dallas wants to move him, they'd want to trade him before Friday to avoid being on the hook for that $11 million roster bonus," Perrotta noted. "Even so, Cincinnati can negotiate for Dallas to pay a certain part of that $11 million in return for a better pick in return (or a worse pick from DAL in the pick-swap)."
Would the Bengals be willing to move down 70 spots in the draft? Would they move even farther down if Dallas paid some of Clark's bonus? Would Cincinnati be interested in the former Pro Bowler without a new contract in place?
Perrotta did mention the possibility of the Cowboys paying part of Clark's roster bonus. If they did, then they could give up pick No. 225 instead of pick No. 180.
Bottom Line
The Bengals need help in the trenches. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery coached Clark in Green Bay.
Maybe the Bengals wouldn't want to move out of the fourth round. Maybe they'd prefer giving up one of their sixth round picks and one of their seventh round picks—they have two selections in each round. Would the Cowboys trade Clark for a sixth and a seventh? Are the Bengals even interested in Clark at this stage of his career?
Those are answers we don't have, but a possible reunion would make sense and shouldn't be ruled out. Friday is the day we'll learn about Clark's future. That roster bonus will spark action from Jerry Jones—one way or another.
