NFL Cap Analyst Floats Bold Bengals–Cowboys Trade Proposal

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a clear need at defensive tackle and there aren't many options on the free agent market. A trade with the Cowboys may make sense for Cincinnati and for Dallas.

NFL salary cap expert Andre Perrotta shared an intriguing trade idea that would send former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Cincinnati.

Trade Proposal

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (59) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (95) celebrate during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's no secret the Bengals need defensive tackle help. The Cowboys need to move on from Clark or re-work his contract. Perrotta believes the two sides can come together for a trade that would make both sides happy:

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

The Cowboys would clear $21.5 million in cap space by trading Clark. He's due a $11 million roster bonus on Friday, March 13.

"If Dallas wants to move him, they'd want to trade him before Friday to avoid being on the hook for that $11 million roster bonus," Perrotta noted. "Even so, Cincinnati can negotiate for Dallas to pay a certain part of that $11 million in return for a better pick in return (or a worse pick from DAL in the pick-swap)."

Would the Bengals be willing to move down 70 spots in the draft? Would they move even farther down if Dallas paid some of Clark's bonus? Would Cincinnati be interested in the former Pro Bowler without a new contract in place?

Perrotta did mention the possibility of the Cowboys paying part of Clark's roster bonus. If they did, then they could give up pick No. 225 instead of pick No. 180.

Check out Perrotta's proposal here.

Bottom Line

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery is shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Cent02 7fsrmzg8rbto11lyhjf Original | MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bengals need help in the trenches. Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery coached Clark in Green Bay.

Maybe the Bengals wouldn't want to move out of the fourth round. Maybe they'd prefer giving up one of their sixth round picks and one of their seventh round picks—they have two selections in each round. Would the Cowboys trade Clark for a sixth and a seventh? Are the Bengals even interested in Clark at this stage of his career?

Those are answers we don't have, but a possible reunion would make sense and shouldn't be ruled out. Friday is the day we'll learn about Clark's future. That roster bonus will spark action from Jerry Jones—one way or another.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!