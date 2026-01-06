Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Sentenced To Jail Time

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is facing jail time for reckless driving without a license. Local 12's Chelsea Sick reported the guilty plea for the Bengals cornerback.

His original arrest happened back in September, and he accepted the jail time right away. A Cincinnati Police Officer stated Taylor-Britt drove recklessly on Joe Nuxhall Way after the Jaguars-Bengals home game when there was still a crowd around.

"Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor Britt just pleaded guilty to reckless driving and no license. He was sentenced to five days in jail, and he’s headed there right now. The CPD officer says the reckless driving happened on Joe Nuxhall Way," Sick posted on X.

Taylor-Britt is slated to be a free agent this offseason and had been out down the stretch of the season due to a Lisfranc injury. He would return to Cincinnati if things worked out that way, but isn't opposed to a change of scenery.

"I'm not opposed to it," Taylor-Britt said about leaving in free agency. "Nobody will be mad at a new change of scenery. As I said, it's not up to me. If it happens, I'll still be appreciative (of the time in Cincinnati)."

CTB has spent the past four seasons with the Bengals. The 26-year-old played in eight games with the team this past season before going down with that season-ending foot injury.

Check out footage from Sick below of Taylor-Britt on his way to serve time:

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor Britt just pleaded guilty to reckless driving and no license. He was sentenced to five days in jail and he’s headed there right now. The CPD officer says the reckless driving happened on Joe Nuxhall Way. pic.twitter.com/ivTIH8NfQR — Chelsea Sick (@chelseasicknews) January 6, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok