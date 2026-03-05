The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their defense ahead of the 2026 season if they want a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow are in their respective primes, which makes this offseason the perfect time to rebuild their defense.

Before the Bengals dive into free agency this offseason, they need to make sure they re-sign or replace all of the starters they're losing on the defensive side of the ball.

Trey Hendrickson is as good as gone at this point. Replacing him won't be easy, but the Bengals need to add a star edge rusher to help make up for his lost production. Joseph Ossai and Cam Taylor-Britt are two other key players on defense who are set to hit the open market.

Green Bay Packers reporter Easton Butler believes the Packers are keeping a close eye on Taylor-Britt with free agency starting next week.

Packers Could be a Suitor for Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Packers are monitoring CB Cam Taylor-Britt, per a source. Taylor-Britt was a trade candidate at the deadline, with the Packers being interested back then as well," Butler wrote in a post to X on Wednesday.

Taylor-Britt was floated as a trade candidate last season, but nothing every came to fruition.

The Bengals have a few solid cornerbacks on the roster, plus they're likely going after one in the NFL Draft. As a result, Taylor-Britt's departure seems inevitable.

For the Packers, they could use an additional cornerback, especially if they believe they could maximize Taylor-Britt's potential. The young cornerback struggled a bit last year, but a new set of coaches with the Packers could be exactly what he needs to take his game to the next level.

With players like Jermod McCoy and Mansoor Delane expected to be in play for the Bengals at pick No. 10 in the NFL Draft, Taylor-Britt could be as good as gone and will likely sign elsewhere this offseason.

