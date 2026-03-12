The Cincinnati Bengals came into this offseason with clear needs on defense. Their defense was one of the worst units in the entire league last season.

It didn't take the Bengals long to land a few impact players for their defense. They agreed to a deal with Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe and Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook. These are two players who were seemingly on the Bengals radar for weeks leading up to the beginning of free agency.

Both players fill massive roster voids in Cincinnati. With Trey Hendrickson set to leave town, the Bengals need to add more talent to their roster if they want to continue moving this defense in the right direction.

What do the Bengals still need?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks for the locker room with trainers in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals defense still needs to add talent. They could use help on the defensive line after losing Joseph Ossai to the New York Jets. Hendrickson is also expected to depart in the coming days or weeks.

Cincinnati's run defense was the worst unit in the league last season, as they allowed nearly 150 rushing yards per game. Going after interior defensive linemen in free agency or on the trade block would make a lot of sense for the Bengals.

The Carolina Panthers recently cut ties with a player that could've fit perfectly with the Bengals.

A'Shawn Robinson Agrees to Deal With Tampa Bay

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Panthers opted to cut ties with interior defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson.

Robinson is a solid defensive lineman who could likely be signed for very cheap this offseason. He's not a gamebreaker or anything like that, but he's a solid run defender and would provide the Bengals with affordable depth. He's recorded eight sacks over the last two seasons.

Robinson makes his money as a run defender, ranking near the top of his position group in solo tackles and stops on defense. He's also active with his hands, resulting in batted passes throughout the year.

Bengals Pass on Robinson Too

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Bengals have whiffed on seemingly all of their top defensive line options in free agency. You can add Robinson to that list. On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a deal with Robinson, adding another whiff to the growing list of Bengals targets who have signed elsewhere.

At this point, it seems like the fan base is growing restless. The Bengals have made two additions to their roster, but they needed to make five or six additions to their defense to feel comfortable. As it sits, their defense isn't any better than it was a year ago.

If they don't add to the interior of their defensive line, it could be a long year in Cincinnati.

