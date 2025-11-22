Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Weakness By Claiming Former First Round Pick
CINCINNATI ---- The Bengals should put in a claim to add former first round cornerback Kaiir Elam.
Following a trade that saw him get sent from Buffalo to Dallas this past offseason, Elam now finds himself on the open market after being waived by the Cowboys on Saturday.
For those wondering how much the Bengals would be interested in Elam, rewind back to the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Bengals selected Dax Hill in the first round. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals would have "strongly considered" taking Elam had he been on the board when they picked.
Elam was ultimately picked 23rd overall, eight picks ahead of the Bengals, who sat at 31.
Since then Elam has 110 Tackles, seven passes defensed, and two interceptions in 44 NFL games, including the playoffs.
We have seen this song and dance before, as recently as last season, when it comes to young corners with high potential in the NFL.
The Washington Commanders were struggling to get anything of relevance out of another former first round corner in Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and ended up waiving him last November. The Los Angeles Rams added him and the move paid off. Forbes is currently enjoying a breakout campaign in Los Angeles and looks like a core piece of the Rams defense for years to come.
Elam's length is a strength especially in man coverage, something that he has not had much of a chance to play at the pro level.
He has had more struggles than positives since being drafted, but still has a unique athletic ability, and is just 24 years old (for reference, Emmanuel Forbes is the same age). So a change of scenery with a fresh start may be all he needs.
With Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve, the Bengals cannot afford to stand pat the way they did with Forbes a year ago at the corner spot and roll with the likes of Josh Newton, Marco Wilson, or even move Dax Hill opposite DJ Turner.
The defense is in desperate need for answers from young talent, and taking a low-risk flier on Elam makes sense. It would give them another young piece that could end up part of their long-term plans on defense.
There is no excuse not to make this move, plain and simple. The Bengals are ninth in waiver priority.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.