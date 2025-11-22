Cincinnati Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves as Cornerback Room Takes Shape
CINCINNATI — The Bengals elevated cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Davis, 29, has appeared in 52 career games in his six seasons with the Bengals. He hasn't appeared in a game this season.
Cam Taylor-Britt was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury last week against the Steelers. He's expected to miss the rest of the season and will likely need surgery.
By elevating Davis, the Bengals give themselves a true nickel cornerback. That could mean Davis starting alongside DJ Turner II and Dax Hill at cornerback.
Josh Newton and DJ Ivey are two other options at cornerback. Cincinnati is 3-7 going into Sunday's game against the Patriots. They've had plenty of issues on defense, but their corners—mostly Turner and Hill—have been a bright spot.
The Bengals also elevated running back Gary Brightwell. Brightwell hasn't appeared in a game for the Bengals, but he has plenty of NFL experience.
He's appeared in 39 career games for the Giants and Browns. He also has plenty of special teams experience.
The Bengals make the move with Samaje Perine out due to a high ankle sprain. Brightwell will serve as a backup running back behind Chase Brown and Tahj Brooks.
It's worth noting that the Bengals didn't elevate a wide receiver from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Patriots. That means Jermaine Burton could be in position to make his season debut with Ja'Marr Chase suspended.
Burton hasn't appeared in a game this year and was out last week due to an illness.
