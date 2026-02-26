Bengals Fighting Uphill Battle to Bolster Defense 2026 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their defense this offseason or they're going to risk wasting another year of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in their respective primes. The Bengals defense was near the bottom of the league statistically last year. They don't need it to be a dominant defense, but it can't be the worst in football.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently urged the Bengals to upgrade the entire defensive unit across all three levels of the field.

"The Bengals can score points. The problem is that they can seldom score enough," Verderame wrote. "Cincinnati’s defense has been a sieve each of the past two seasons, ranking 25th and 30th in points allowed, respectively. Under new defensive coordinator Al Golden in 2025, the Bengals gave up at least 30 points on seven occasions while posting a 6–11 record, the worst mark since Burrow’s rookie season.

"Entering the offseason, general manager Duke Tobin must bring in talent across the board. If Cincinnati allows star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to leave in free agency following their multi-year standoff over an extension, there’s another huge hole to fill. In the secondary, Tobin can build around safety Jordan Battle, but must sign or draft multiple corners. Up front, there’s no difference-maker without Hendrickson."

There should be plenty of options for the Bengals to explore this offseason. They'll have their chance in the NFL draft, free agency, and on the trade block.

Options in the NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At pick No. 10 overall, the Bengals need to walk away with a defensive cornerstone. At this point, they can't afford to swing and miss with a top 10 pick. Landing Ohio State safety Caleb Downs would be the perfect selection because he's seemingly as sure of a prospect as you're going to get.

Players like Rueben Bain Jr., Sonny Styles, Peter Woods, and Jermod McCoy could also make sense here.

Options in Free Agency

Free agency is where the Bengals could make a splash. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd would make a lot of sense as a fit for the Bengals. They could also go after a player like linebacker Nakobe Dean and linebacker Leo Chenal. Safety Kamren Curl could fit if they don't want to wait until the draft to address their need at safety.

Cincinnati needs to add at least two impact defensive players in free agency.

Options on the Trade Block

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The trade block is where most of the rumors will circulate, but a lot of times, they're just that: rumors.

Still, players like Dexter Lawrence and Maxx Crosby would fit the Bengals perfectly if they're willing to give up solid draft capital in return. Even a star linebacker like Tremaine Edmunds could make some sense if the price is right. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave would be a cheap option to pursue, too.

