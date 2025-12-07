CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday. They're trying to improve to 5-8 and win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

A win would more than double their chances of winning the AFC North and making the playoffs. Cincinnati currently has a 6% chance of making the postseason. If they win in Buffalo on Sunday their playoff chances go up to 14% according to the New York Times playoff simulator.

The biggest non-Bengals game of the week is Steelers-Ravens. If the Ravens win, the Bengals' playoff chances go up to 15%. If the Steelers win, the Bengals' odds drop to 11%. Part of this is because the Bengals already split their two matchups with the Steelers. They have another game against Baltimore in Week 15.

Who else should Bengals fans be rooting for? Some of this has to do with playoff positioning and part of it has to do with draft positioning.

Bengals fans should also be rooting for the Falcons to beat the Seahawks, the Jaguars to beat the Colts, the Vikings to beat the Commanders, the Dolphins to beat the Jets, the Titans to beat the Browns, the Buccaneers to beat the Saints, the Raiders to beat the Broncos, the Cardinals to beat the Rams, the Bears to beat the Packers and the Texans to beat the Chiefs.

If the Bengals beat the Bills, they'll be just one game behind the loser of Steelers/Ravens with a matchup against Baltimore looming next week. And also one step closer to controlling their own destiny.

The Bengals need to win out, plus they need the Ravens and Steelers to lose two of their final five games to win the AFC North.

The Bengals play the Bills, Ravens, Dolphins, Cardinals and Browns over the final five weeks of the season.

