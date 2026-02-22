Three Late-Round Sleepers Bengals Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and are poised to pick a premium player. The Bengals also have two sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks in the upcoming draft, which will allow them to take more flyers on players then in years past.

The Bengals would love to have another day three hit like they had with Chase Brown a few years ago. Here are three players the Bengals could select in the later rounds of the upcoming draft that could make an impact for the team in 2026:

Tanner Koziol, Tight End, Houston

ASU defensive back Montana Warren (7) grabs leaping Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Koziol should still be on the board in later rounds in the 2026 NFL Draft. Koziol was a force for the Houston Cougars in 2025, recording 74 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns. Koziol’s biggest game for the Cougars came at Arizona State when he recorded seven catches for 100 yards and one touchdown. Koziol has an NFL-frame already, standing at 6-7. Koziol would be a great young tight end to add into the Bengals high powered offense/

2. Bryce Boettcher, Linebacker, Oregon

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher had a great career with the Ducks, cumulating in a senior season that saw him record 136 total tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles. More importantly, Boettcher was a captain for the Ducks in his final season and was regarded as a leader in the locker room. While the ceiling might not be high for Boettcher, especially in his first season, he could evolve into a linebacker that makes a difference for the Bengals down the line. Boettcher should be available to be selected by the Bengals in the fifth or sixth round in the upcoming draft.

3. Jaishawn Barham, Linebacker, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) walks off the bus as the team arrive at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor ahead of Purdue game on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals can’t get enough defensive help, and they're expected to address the defensive side of the ball once again in the 2026 NFL Draft. Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham would fit in well with the Bengals defense and depending on his training camp production, could find himself in line with a starting role in 2026.

Barham broke out as a freshman, recording four sacks, one forced fumble, and 59 tackles. Barham’s last season with the Wolverines was similar to his freshman season at Maryland, as he recorded four sacks once again, while tacking on a forced fumble and 21 solo tackles. Barham is expected to be a day three pick, which opens up the possibility of the Bengals taking him with one of their two sixth-round picks.