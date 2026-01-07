CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jordan Shipley is battling serious injuries after an accident at his ranch. He was operating a machine when it caught on fire and severely burned him before he escaped. Shipley is in critical, but stable condition.

The 40-year-old played for Texas from 2006-2009 before the Bengals took him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Shipley played in 24 NFL games between the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played two seasons for the Bengals, catching 56 passes for 614 yards and three scores. His time in Cincinnati was cut short due to injury.

The Shipley family released a statement on the situation, posted by the University of Texas Senior Associate Athletics Director/Communications.

"Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet. The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, he sustained severe burns on his body in the process. He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch, who drove him to a local hospital. He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition."

Shipley's time with the Bengals ended in Aug. 2012.

Statement from the family of Jordan Shipley:



The family hopes that everyone will keep Jordan in their prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ybZmqDotc5 — John Bianco (@UT_Bianco) January 7, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok