CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't be facing John Harbaugh on the Ravens' sideline for the first time since 2007. Baltimore fired Harbaugh on Tuesday, ending the second-longest coaching tenure in the NFL.

Harbaugh took over the Ravens in 2008 and had a 180-113 record. He reached 12 playoffs, four AFC title games, and won Super Bowl XLVII. He leaves the winningest coach in franchise history by 100 victories and beat Cincinnati in four of the past five outings.

This will be the Ravens' fourth head coach in team history, following Harbaugh, Brian Billick, and Ted Marchibroda.

Zac Taylor is now the second-longest tenured coach in the AFC North as the division gets a shake-up at head coach. Cleveland is also searching for a new lead man after moving on from Kevin Stefanski. Both are ironically head-coaching candidates immediately for other teams. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Harbaugh is in the mix during this year's coaching carousel, while Stefanski has interviews lined up.

"I think when you're you're aligned, you get together, as we get together, and we're on the same page. I don't need those things said about me, but it's certainly helpful as we move forward, and provides clarity. And so again, appreciative of that," Taylor said this week about his endorsement from Bengals ownership after a 6-11 season.

2025 was one of the worst seasons in a while for the AFC North, and the turnover reflects that.

