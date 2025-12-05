Burrow, Chase Reflect on Joe Brady’s Impact Ahead of Bengals-Bills

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals play the Bills on Sunday, they'll be looking to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Joe Burrow is hoping to improve to 4-0 as a starter this season and set a new franchise record for consecutive wins. He's led the Bengals to an 8-0 record (3-0 this season) in his last eight starts dating back to last season. A ninth-straight win would set a new franchise record.

Burrow has accomplished a lot over the past eight years. From leading LSU to a National Championship, winning the Heisman Trophy, being picked No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and leading the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI—Burrow has checked a bunch of boxes over this stretch.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is a big reason why Burrow's career took off in his second season at LSU. Brady was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Tigers during their 15-0 season in 2019. Both Burrow and Chase became stars that season.

"Joe and I go way back, way back at this point," Burrow said. "He was great for my career. We did some fun things together. We’ve got a great relationship. I look forward to seeing him and talking to him."

What is Burrow most thankful for that Brady did for him at LSU?

"Bringing in all of the NFL concepts to what we were doing at LSU, fortunately my strength is being able to read and react and get the ball out quickly and find the right guys," Burrow said. "That’s what that offense was about. That’s what this offense is about. It’s what a lot of offenses are about in this league. We did some special things together. We went through a lot of problems and solved a lot of problems. That’s what great players and coaches do. That was a special time."

Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in his final season at LSU. Ja'Marr Chase accounted for 1,780 of those yards and 20 of those touchdowns. The duo ultimately reunited in Cincinnati after the Bengals picked Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"He taught me a lot, if I'm being honest," Chase said of Brady. "Taught me a lot about offense, concepts, defenses. He really broke the game down for me in a way that I could really understand and it helped."

Sunday is a reunion. Brady is hoping to guide the Bills past the Bengals. He's in his second season as their offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, Burrow and Chase are hoping to win to stay in the thick of the AFC North race. They enter this week just two games behind the Steelers and Ravens with five games to play.

