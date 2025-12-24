Joe Burrow Wins Second NFL Weekly Award After Dolphins Dominance

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the latest FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week in the NFL following Cincinnati's 45-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Burrow also won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

The Bengals star went 25-32 passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers during Cincinnati's highest-scoring game in over a decade. He is now one of the five highest-graded quarterbacks in the NFL on Pro Football Focus.

According to our Jay Morrison, he now sports the second-most AFC OPOTW awards in Bengals' history behind Boomer Esiason's nine nods. He has the fourth-most Player of the Week awards by a quarterback since entering the NFL in 2020. Only Josh Allen (16), Lamar Jackson (nine), and Patrick Mahomes (nine) have more.

"I felt good about it. For the most part, it was a clean game," Burrow said about Sunday in his Christmas Eve press conference. "Obviously, a couple that you like back, just like every game. But for the most part, I felt good about it."

Cincinnati takes on the Cardinals Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.

Another 1 for QB1.



Congratulations to @JoeyB for winning @FedEx

Air & Ground Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/QHpdv7WOmM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 24, 2025

