National Personality Believes Bengals Could Make Major Change to Front Office
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 3-6 and they have the worst defense in the NFL. They've lost their last two games, despite scoring 80 points.
Could their struggles lead to a change in the front office? National insider and personality Mike Florio speculated about the possibility on Pro Football Talk.
“[The front office is] constantly evaluating everyone. Players who will be back or not be back. Coaches who will be back or not be back," Florio said. "There’s this bubbling up now that Duke Tobin, the defacto GM, is gonna be out. We’ll see. Maybe during the bye week, maybe sooner… Heads are gonna roll in Cincinnati. This is unacceptable, because it’s largely unprecedented how bad this defense is."
This is speculation from Florio, despite some calling it a "report."
Could the Bengals fire Tobin? Sure. Anyone can be fired. Is there any truth to it? Nothing has been said or done behind the scenes that would indicate his job is in jeopardy.
"We’re on the same page," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Tobin on Monday. "We’re on the same page. I think we all want to do better. We all don’t want to be at the record we’re at right now. So that shouldn’t be shocking for anyone to hear that. We have high expectations for the season. We did at the start of the season. We still do now. So we just gotta find a way to again, make progress and find this win against Pittsburgh when we come back from the bye."
The Bengals are known for their patience. Owner and team president Mike Brown isn't going to fire Tobin in the middle of the season. If he did, it would be the shock of the century.
The Bengals know they need to play better, but fans shouldn't expect a major change in the middle of the year.
Watch Florio's comments below:
