NFL Draft Analyst Shares Bold Take on Possible Bengals Target Rueben Bain Jr.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' pass rush certainly needs a major boost this offseason. In an ideal world, Miami star defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. would fall to them in the first round.

Cincinnati has the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If it was up to CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner, Bain wouldn't get past the Jets with who have the second pick.

"He's so clearly the best defensive end in this class. I mean I'd take him at No. 2 overall," Renner said on the Locked On Bengals podcast. "I've compared to Aiden Hutchinson a little in that Aiden Hutchinson got like picked apart because the body type was weird. He's not your traditional defensive end, but when you just watch his tape, you're just like, 'why is this guy so much better than everyone else?' That's how I feel about Bain. He's gonna have shorter arms, [he] looks like a defensive tackle. Not your prototype. Not your Will Anderson, where you're like, 'yeah, that guy, you just can see it. But why is he so good?' Every game you play, no one actually is able to block him consistently. So that's how I feel about Bain. I just think you're getting a very safe defensive end prospect in the NFL. So in a class that doesn't have a lot of safe or a lot of top end talent. He is my top non-quarterback."

Our own Mike Santagata raved about Bain in his film review of the former Hurricanes star.

Bain has played in big contests with high stakes, including the National Championship Game when he finished with eight tackles (2.5 for loss) and one sack. He pressured soon-to-be top pick Fernando Mendoza all night long.

If he somehow falls to No. 10, he's looking more and more like a no-brainer pick for the Bengals.

Watch our entire interview with Renner below:

