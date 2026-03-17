NFL Mock Trade: Bengals Land Dolphins All-Pro to Address Major Weakness

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with massive holes on defense. They needed to upgrade every level of the unit. They added Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe early on, which both look like huge additions. They also added Jonathan Allen to help bolster their defensive line.

While those are solid additions, they've failed to address their need at linebacker, which might have been the weakest aspect of the entire defense last season. After whiffing on the top options in free agency, the Bengals may have to wait until the draft to address their need.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they may get a chance of adding an All-Pro. The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of a major rebuild. The Dolphins have already cut ties with Tua Tagovailoa earlier this year. They traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade on Tuesday.

If the Dolphins want to continue to deal, then the Bengals should target Jordyn Brooks in a trade.

Jordyn Brooks is the Perfect Trade Target for the Bengals

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brooks is entering the final year of his contract, which makes him expendable to the Dolphins, but he's coming off an All-Pro season. Still, the fact that he's entering the final year or his deal makes him affordable for the Bengals.

Check out our mock trade below:

For the Bengals, a deal like this would make their defense much better, but they'd need to sign Brooks to a new contract for it to be worth it.

Last season, Brooks was one of the best linebackers in football, but he didn't receive the national media attention because he was a member of the struggling Dolphins. Still, he posted a very impressive 77.8 grade according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked top 10 in all qualified linebackers in football last season. The young linebacker is always around the ball, which helped him earn All-Pro first team honors last season.

In most scenarios, Brooks wouldn't even be available on the trade block because of how talented he is, but the Dolphins are shedding salary and adding future draft picks.

Brooks, 28, would instantly become one of the best players on the Bengals' defense and help give them a true identity. Giving up fourth and sixth round picks may sound like a lot, but it's worth it to add Brooks to this defense.

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