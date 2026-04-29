Bengals Have Quickly Rebuilt Their Roster for a Super Bowl Run in 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best offenses in the league, but they've struggled to block for the last five or six years. Their defense has also struggled, too.

Alas, they've addressed the offensive line over the last few years. The unit is seemingly in place, and it's a much better blocking line than many give them credit for. They aren't the best unit in the league, but they're stout, and they get the job done.

This offseason, they addressed the defense in a huge way, forming a unit that shouldn't rank near the bottom of the league in 2026.

On a recent episode of Get Up, NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky praised the Bengals for their productive offseason and suggested this is the best roster Joe Burrow has had since he went to the Super Bowl.

Bengals Have Put Together Very Productive Offseason

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think they have improved as much as any football team in the NFL this off-season," Orlovsky said. "This is the most complete team that Joe Burrow has had since the Super Bowl run.”

Burrow hasn't been given much of a chance to win over the last few years. It's been the defense that's held them back for the most part.

This offseason, the Bengals added players like Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen in free agency. They also signed players like Ja'Sir Taylor and Kyle Dugger to bolster their defense.

The biggest move they made was the addition of Dexter Lawrence in a trade that sent the No. 10 pick to the New York Giants.

In the NFL draft, the Bengals added Cashius Howell, who should be an instant impact player, alongside other depth prospects to the defense, the offensive line, and at pass catcher.

Joe Burrow's Health Key To Bengals Super Bowl Run

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But the Bengals season hinges on the health of Burrow.

The Bengals have struggled when he's been hurt over the course of his career, which is obvious considering he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Burrow missed a large chunk of last year, which seemed to end the Bengals' season before it could get started. He's missed at least six games in three of his six NFL seasons.

If he can stay healthy this year, the Bengals have a chance to be a Super Bowl contender.

“I think they have improved as much as any football team in the NFL this off-season…this is the most complete team that Joe Burrow has had since the Super Bowl run.”



-Dan Orlovsky on the Bengalspic.twitter.com/MsLtTM8ZYX — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) April 27, 2026

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