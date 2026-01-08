CINCINNATI — A headline country music artist is playing a show at Paycor Stadium this August. Chris Stapleton is headlining an Aug. 1 show at the venue along with other artists like Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone.

Fans can get ready for ticket options going on sale starting on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 10 AM ET for renewed Bengals STREAK members, Bengals corporate partners, and Bengals Legends. You can click here to sign up for the normal presale on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 10 AM.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 16, at 10 AM.

It's the latest big event to come to Paycor Stadium after Hamilton County and the franchise agreed to a new stadium lease deal last summer.

"The Bengals thank Hamilton County and its Commissioners for demonstrating leadership and taking steps that continue moving Cincinnati forward," said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn when they struck the deal. "This new lease keeps Paycor Stadium on par with other communities around the country and a focal point for Cincinnati's riverfront. More importantly, it solidifies the future of the Bengals in Cincinnati, our beloved home, for many years to come.

"Today's deal embodies a responsible approach for the future, while at the same time keeping Paycor Stadium a great venue that can provide our great fans the great gameday experience they deserve. We love Cincinnati and are proud to call this town home. The Bengals sincerely thank the community, and we look forward to successful and exciting football seasons ahead."

JUST ANNOUNCED! Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show 2026 is coming to Paycor Stadium on August 1st with Lainey Wilson & Allen Stone! Tickets on sale Friday, Jan 16th @ 10AM EST.



🔗: https://t.co/HRqLj8aL1u pic.twitter.com/ezekGFFTy3 — Official Paycor Stadium (@Paycor_Stadium) January 8, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok