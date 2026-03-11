Report: Bengals Surprisingly Not Interested in Free Agent Pass Rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals took to free agency and hit the jackpot with a pair of additions early in the free agency period. They landed deals with Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe to bolster their defense, but there are still holes all over the unit.

They need to add to all three levels of their defense. Trey Hendrickson left town after getting a 4-year, $112 million deal from the Baltimore Ravens. Pairing that with Joseph Ossai leaving town and the Bengals have a clear need at edge rusher, even after landing Mafe.

The Bengals were linked to Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, which seems like a solid fit. Adding him would be a good move for the Bengals, but it doesn't look like they're targeting they veteran anymore.

Bengals reportedly out on edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie

Bengals reporter Kelsey Conway recently reported that the Bengals aren't in the mix for Ebiketie, despite the perfect fit and the initial buzz connecting the two sides.

"The Bengals aren't in the mix for free agent OLB Arnold Ebiketie," Conway said in a post in X. "Cincinnati showed initial interest, but moved in a different direction."

It's a bit shocking to see the Bengals sitting on their hands with so many affordable defensive solutions on the board. They recently missed out on Javon Hargrave to the Green Bay Packers, too.

The Bengals still need to add to the edge rushing unit. Who could they target?

Who's left for the Bengals?

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player that may make the most sense for the Bengals isn't a free agent. It's trade candidate Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants, who could reportedly be had for a fourth round pick or a fifth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Beyond Thibodeaux, there are players like Maxx Crosby available in a trade. Trading for Crosby would be a blockbuster move, but it's still something the Bengals should look into if the price is right.

In free agency, veterans like Jadeveon Clowney and Joey Bosa are on the board. They could take a chance on a veteran like Cameron Jordan or Al-Quadin Muhammad, too. Both of them are coming off huge years, but they're on the wrong side of 30 years old.

