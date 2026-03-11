5 Players Bengals Could Add to Replace Trey Hendrickson After Ravens Deal

In a shocking turn of events, former Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has agreed to a massive 4-year, $112 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Late Tuesday night, the Ravens backed out of the blockbuster trade to acquire Maxx Crosby and pivoted to signing Hendrickson.

While there are a lot of people skeptical about the ethics behind this move for the Ravens, the Bengals should be focused on replacing Hendrickson.

They've already added Boye Mafe on a 3-year, $60 million deal. Now, they need to dive back into the market to find the player who could replace Hendrickson on the other side from Mafe. Here are some of their best options:

Trade Candidates

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton meet on the field following a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

This conversation can't be had without mentioning Crosby. The deal with the Ravens fell through, which lines the Bengals up to scoop him off the trade block. The only issue is the Raiders are reportedly still looking for two first round picks in the deal, and the Bengals might not be eager to give that up.

New York Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

If the Bengals want a cheaper alternative, they could turn to the New York Giants to cough up a mid-round pick in exchange for edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux is a monster when he's healthy, but injuries have been a problem, which is why his price tag is only a mid round pick. Still, he would provide a lot of upside on the Bengals defensive line.

Free Agent Targets

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie is another affordable option the Bengals could go after. His production isn't there, but it's clear that the talent is. He's doing a good job getting pressure on the quarterback, but the sacks and tackles for loss haven't followed. It seems like he's on the verge of a breakout year.

Buffalo Bills EDGE Joey Bosa

Bosa would bring some real juice off the edge. He's still a high-end pass rusher, even if he has had injury issues and isn't a quality run defender.

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney isn't as good of a pass rusher as Bosa, but he's solid in that department and is stout in the run game. He'd be an ideal fit in a room that includes Shemar Stewart, Myles Murphy and Mafe.

NFL Draft

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Bengals want to turn to the NFL Draft, which would be a major risk, Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. would be a top candidate for the 10th pick. Bain is a game wrecker with the talent of a potential top selection, but some of his measurables could cause him to fall in the draft. This is a risk because there's a good chance that Bain is selected in the first nine picks.

