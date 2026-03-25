This Ohio State Star Might Be the Bengals’ Dream Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
In this story:
The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with a desperate need to add to their defense. They added talent in the early stages of free agency, signing players like Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, who make the team much better. They also signed veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
Despite the additions, they haven't done enough to this point, especially after losing players like Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency. The Bengals still have plenty of roster holes on their defense. In fact, they haven't even addressed the most glaring issue on their roster: the linebacker room.
Bengals Still Need to Add a Linebacker
The Bengals had one of the worst run defenses in the league last year and their linebacker room is partially to blame for that. Cincinnati doesn't have any reliable linebackers on the roster, which is a big issue considering two, three, or even four linebackers rotate in and out of the game. The Bengals don't have any reliable options.
There's a chance they make a move for one or two linebackers before the offseason ends. They still have a chance in free agency, but the NFL Draft is their best bet to address the position.
Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently suggested Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was the best NFL draft fit to help bolster this glaring roster hole for the Bengals.
Sonny Styles is the Ideal NFL Draft Pick for the Bengals
"The Bengals added Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen up front and Bryan Cook at safety. Here, they add in between those two levels of the defense with some much-needed linebacker help," Pereles wrote. "Styles tested out of this world at the NFL combine, and if he falls to Cincinnati at No. 10, the Bengals should sprint to the phone lines to make this selection."
Styles is a dream selection for the Bengals at pick No. 10. With each passing day, it grows less likely that he makes it to the Bengals.
Styles is a game wrecker with the ability to lead an NFL defense from day one. He's an Ohio kid who was raised in Columbus, around two hours from Paycor Stadium. He's able to make plays in the run and against the pass while being a freak athlete. The talent is there. The potential is there. If Styles is on the board when the Bengals are on the clock, it's hard to imagine they pass on him.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below & make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel