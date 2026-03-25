This Ohio State Star Might Be the Bengals’ Dream Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with a desperate need to add to their defense. They added talent in the early stages of free agency, signing players like Bryan Cook and Boye Mafe, who make the team much better. They also signed veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Despite the additions, they haven't done enough to this point, especially after losing players like Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency. The Bengals still have plenty of roster holes on their defense. In fact, they haven't even addressed the most glaring issue on their roster: the linebacker room.

Bengals Still Need to Add a Linebacker

Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addresses the media during a press conference, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals had one of the worst run defenses in the league last year and their linebacker room is partially to blame for that. Cincinnati doesn't have any reliable linebackers on the roster, which is a big issue considering two, three, or even four linebackers rotate in and out of the game. The Bengals don't have any reliable options.

There's a chance they make a move for one or two linebackers before the offseason ends. They still have a chance in free agency, but the NFL Draft is their best bet to address the position.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently suggested Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was the best NFL draft fit to help bolster this glaring roster hole for the Bengals.

Sonny Styles is the Ideal NFL Draft Pick for the Bengals

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Bengals added Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen up front and Bryan Cook at safety. Here, they add in between those two levels of the defense with some much-needed linebacker help," Pereles wrote. "Styles tested out of this world at the NFL combine, and if he falls to Cincinnati at No. 10, the Bengals should sprint to the phone lines to make this selection."

Styles is a dream selection for the Bengals at pick No. 10. With each passing day, it grows less likely that he makes it to the Bengals.

Styles is a game wrecker with the ability to lead an NFL defense from day one. He's an Ohio kid who was raised in Columbus, around two hours from Paycor Stadium. He's able to make plays in the run and against the pass while being a freak athlete. The talent is there. The potential is there. If Styles is on the board when the Bengals are on the clock, it's hard to imagine they pass on him.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below & make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.