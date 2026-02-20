Three Players the Cincinnati Bengals Should Target in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals will go into the 2026 offseason with a chance to rebuild the defense and provide the franchise with some stability. The Bengals currently hold the seventh-most cap space in the NFL with an allotment of $53.4 million. With that in mind, here are the three veterans the Bengals should target in free agency next month

Jaelan Phillips - Edge Rusher

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Phillips did not have a good 2025 campaign. His best performances came in his rookie season when he recorded 8.5 sacks. However, Phillips is still only 26 years old and could be available for a reasonable contract in the $15 million range. Phillips tied his career high for pass deflections with four in his time with the Eagles while forcing a fumble and recording 14 quarterback hits. Depending on which route the Bengals take with defensive end Trey Hendrickson, Phillips could be a target in free agency.

Nahshon Wright - Cornerback

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wright is an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming free agency cycle, and he will be in high demand. Wright recorded five interceptions in 2025, and is picking up a reputation as a ball-hawk. He had recorded two forced fumbles and had an astonishing 65 solo tackles. Wright ranked as the No. 48 cornerback out of 114 ranked cornerbacks according to Pro Football Focus, and would make an excellent addition to the Bengals secondary. Wright is most likely going to get a high dollar deal, potentially a two or three year deal worth up to $25 million.

DJ Turner and Dax Hill are entering the final year of their respective contracts, If the Bengals have any concern about giving either guy an extension, they could pivot and target Wright in free agency.

Bradley Chubb - Edge Rusher

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) runs on the field at the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Injuries have got in the way of his success. Chubb is now 29 years old but will be 30 by the time the 2026 season starts. He recorded 8.5 sacks with the Dolphins in 2025 and was also able to force two fumbles in the process. Even if the Bengals do re-sign Hendrickson to a multi-year deal, adding a player with the skillset of Chubb’s to the mix can only improve the team.

If the Bengals do elect to take a flyer on Chubb, it’s unlikely he would take up too much cap space as the market for him will be limited following his ACL injury that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.