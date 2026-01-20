Top 2026 NFL Draft Target Rueben Bain Jr. May Follow Path of Two Bengals Legends

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the many prospects they'll consider with the selection.

Bain finished with eight tackles (2.5 for loss) and one sack in Monday's 27-21 loss to Indiana in the National Championship Game.

The Bengals desperately need more pass rush help. Bain appears to be a plug-and-play prospect that would make an instant impact as a rusher, while also being a solid run defender.

He finished with 54 tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 15 games for the Hurricanes this season. Despite his production, some NFL personnel wonder if Bain has the arm length and overall size to succeed in the pros.

"Miami DL Rueben Bain will be one of the more polarizing prospects in this class," Dane Brugler tweeted last month. "Plenty of Day 2 grades from NFL scouts. Viewed as a DT by several teams due to his size (6-2, 277, 30 3/4" arms, 9 1/4" hands)."

The good news for the Bengals is they desperately need pass rush help on the edge and on the interior of their defensive front.

If they think Bain can help in one or both areas, then great. The Miami star is hoping to become the latest NFL star to overcome short arms and have an ultra productive career.

Over the latest 15 years, Bengals stars Trey Hendrickson and Geno Atkins have posted the most NFL sacks for players with 32-inch arms or shorter.

Bain has a unique build, similar to Atkins. While no one should believe he'll be the next Atkins, it is fair to say that he's thick, strong, explosive and violent—all traits that top pass rushers have. He also has a unique build and uses it to his advantage.

If Bain falls to the Bengals at No. 10, then they should seriously consider taking him. We have over three months to go before the 2026 NFL Draft, which means there's plenty of time to overthink Bain as a prospect.

Fun #Bengals note on Rueben Bain and the draft-season conversation that will surround his short arms.



Over the last 15 years, players with 32-inch arms or shorter that posted the most NFL sacks:



1. Trey Hendrickson

2. Geno Atkins https://t.co/wE5h8QA9Z7 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 20, 2026

