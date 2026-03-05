NFL Free Agency Guide for All 32 Teams: Needs, Fits and Each Club’s Path to Success

NFL free agency is upon us.

Beginning next Monday, March 9 at 12:00 p.m. ET, teams will be permitted to negotiate with representatives of pending free agents during what the NFL dubs its “legal tampering period,” which takes place ahead of the official start of the new league year on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET. At that point, all contracts tied to the 2025 season expire—triggering a free-for-all for unrestricted free agents to sign with the teams of their choosing.

Prior to the madness, Sports Illustrated has put together a guide for all 32 teams, outlining their pending free agents, positions of needs, available targets, and what will ultimately make the next several weeks successful for each club.

Free Agency Guide for All 32 NFL Teams

Arizona Cardinals

2026 free agents: Kyler Murray, QB; Jonah Williams, RT; Jalen Thompson, S; Justin Jones, DL; Calais Campbell, DL; Kelvin Beachum, RT; Aaron Brewer, LS; Greg Dortch, WR; L.J. Collier, edge; Zay Jones, WR; Blake Gillikin, K; Will Hernandez, RG; Pharaoh Brown, TE; Matt Haack, P; Simi Fehoko, WR; Josiah Deguara, TE; Michael Carter, RB; Channing Tindall, LB; Darren Hall, CB; J.J. Russell, LB; Zonovan Knight, RB; Travis Vokolek, TE; Chad Ryland, K; Joshua Karty, K, P.J. Mustipher, DL; Starling Thomas V, CB; Emari Demercado, RB; Starling Thomas V

Position needs: QB, OL, DL

Best available FA: Malik Willis, QB; Tyler Linderbaum, OL; John Franklin-Myers, DL

Free agency will be a success if the Cardinals ... can sign a bridge quarterback following the release of Kyler Murray and add young talent to build a foundation for new head coach Mike LeFleur. —Mike Kadlick

Atlanta Falcons

2026 free agents: David Onyemata, DL; Leonard Floyd, edge; Kaden Elliss, LB; Bradley Pinion, P; Arnold Ebiketie, edge; Dee Alford, CB; Feleipe Franks, TE; Elijah Wilkinson, LG; DeAngelo Malone, edge; Ronnie Harrison, S; Zane Gonzalez, K; Josh Woods, LB; Easton Stick, QB; Kentavius Street, edge; Khalid Kareem, edge; Teagan Quitoriano, TE; Elijah Garcia, DL; Sam Roberts, DL; David Sills, WR; Jovaughn Gwyn, LG; Tyler Allegeier, RB; Lacale London, DL; Tyrone Wheatler Jr., RT; Malik Heath, WR; Natrone Brooks, CB; Emory Jones, QB

Position needs: OL, DL, CB

Best available FA: Braden Smith, OT; John Franklin-Myers, DL; Alonte Taylor, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Falcons... continue to build up their defensive line while adding a protector for Michael Penix Jr. ahead of his first season in new head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense. —MK

Baltimore Ravens

2026 free agents: Dre’Mont Jones, DL; Alohi Gilman, S; DeAndre Hopkins, WR; Kyle Van Noy, edge; Tyler Linderbaum, C; Ar’Darius Washington, S; Patrick Ricard, FB; Tylan Wallace, WR; Joseph Noteboom, LT; David Ojabo, edge; Brent Urban, DL; Taven Bryan, DL; Chidobe Awuzie, CB; Jake Hummel, LB; Tyler Huntley, QB; Daniel Faalele, RG; Charlie Kolar, TE; Jordan Stout, P; Isaiah Likely, TE; Keaton Mitchell, RB; Carl Jones Jr., edge; Dayton Wade, WR; Corey Bullock, C; Basil Okoye, DL; Carl Jones Jr. ED

Position needs: WR, OL, DL

Best available FA: Alec Pierce, WR; Tyler Linderbaum, OL; John Franklin-Myers, DL

Free agency will be a success if the Ravens ... not only add talent around franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, but also build up a strong defensive unit, playing to new coach Jesse Minter’s strengths as a defensive play-caller. —MK

Buffalo Bills

2026 free agents: Joey Bosa, DE; DaQuan Jones, DL; Larry Ogunjobi, DL; Matt Milano, LB; A.J. Epenesa, ED; David Edwards, LG; Tre’Davious White, CB; Mitchell Trubisky, QB; Sam Franklin, S; Damar Hamlin S; Reggie Gilliam, FB; Cameron Lewis, CB; Jordan Phillips, DL; WR Brandin Cooks; Matt Prater, K; Jordan Poyer, S; Darius Slay, CB; Shaq Thompson, LB; Gabe Davis, WR; Mitch Wishnowsky, P; Darnell Savage, S; Baylon Spector, LB; Ryan Van Demark, RT

Position needs: WR, DL, S

Best available FA: Alec Pierce, WR; Trey Hendrickson, edge; Nick Cross, S

Free agency will be a success if the Bills … are able to sign Pierce or another top downfield threat to improve Josh Allen’s supporting cast. Bonus points if the Bills are able to shore up their run defense and/or pass rush by signing one of the top defensive linemen available. —Eva Geitheim

Carolina Panthers

2026 free agents: D.J. Wonnum, edge; Yosh Nijman, OT; Cade Mays, C; Austin Corbett, RG; Brady Christensen, LG; Rico Dowdle, RB; Christian Rozeboom, LB; Hunter Renfrow, WR; Sam Martin, P; David Moore, WR; Nick Scott, S; Jake Curhan, RT; Isaiah Simmons, LB; Krys Barnes, LB; Robert Rochell, CB; Trevis Gipson, edge; Akayleb Evans, CB; D’Anthony Bell, S; Damarri Mathis, CB; LaBryan Ray, DL; Thomas Incoom, edge; James Mitchell, TE; Claudin Cherelus, LB

Position needs: OL, WR, edge, LB

Best available FA: Braden Smith, OT; Alec Pierce, WR; Trey Hendrickson, edge; Quay Walker, LB

Free agency will be a success if the Panthers ... upgrade their front seven. The Panthers finished tied for 28th in sacks last season and could take steps forward as a defense if they address their pass rush and run defense. —EG

Chicago Bears

2026 free agents: Kevin Byard, S; Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, edge; Ryan Bates, RG; Andrew Billings, DL; Chris Williams, DL; Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB; Durham Smythe, TE; Case Keenum, QB; Jonathan Owens, S; Jaquan Brisker, S; Travis Homer, RB; Olamide Zaccheaus, WR; Nick McCloud, CB; Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB; Devin Duvernay, WR; Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S; Scott Daly, LS; Nashon Wright, CB; Jordan McFadden, LG; Daniel Hardy, edge; D’Marco Jackson, LB; Braxton Jones, LT; Dominique Robinson, edge, Elijah Hicks CB; Theo Benedet, LT; Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB

Position needs: C, edge, LB, S

Best available FA: Tyler Linderbaum, C; Trey Hendrickson, edge; Quay Walker, LB; Nick Cross, S

Free agency will be a success if the Bears ... bolster their defense. The Bears have room to better their defense at all three levels, and if they can add some quality pieces in free agency, it will help them take even more steps forward in 2026. –EG

Cincinnati Bengals

2026 free agents: Trey Hendrickson, edge; Joseph Ossai, edge; Geno Stone, S; Joe Flacco, QB; Noah Fant, TE; Cordell Volson, LG; Lucas Patrick, RG; Marco Wilson, CB; Cam Taylor-Britt, CB; Dalton Risner, LG; Cameron Sample, edge; Brian Asamoah, LB; Tycen Anderson, S; Jake Browning, QB; Jaxson Kirkland, RG

Position needs: edge, DL, LB

Best available FA: Jaelan Phillips, edge; Quay Walker, LB

Free agency will be a success if the Bengals ... add to their defense. The Bengals saw growth from some of their young defensive players toward the end of the 2025 season, but they still could use more help on that side of the ball, particularly at edge with Trey Hendrickson leaving the franchise. –EG

Cleveland Browns

2026 free agents: Joel Bitonio, LG; Wyatt Teller, RG; David Njoku, TE; Cam Robinson, LT; Jack Conklin, RT; Ethan Pocic, C; Devin Bush, LB; Teven Jenkins, RG; Shelby Harris, DL; Corey Bojorquez, P; Jerome Ford, RB; Rayshawn Jenkins, S; DeAndre Carter, WR; Jerome Baker, LB; Martin Emerson, CB; Cameron Thomas, edge; Trayveon Williams, RB; Sam Webb, CB; Tre Avery, CB; Sam Kamara, DL; D’Angelo Ross, CB; Blake Whiteheart, TE; Anthony Kendall, CB; Winston Reid, LB; Malachi Corley, WR; Jamari Thrash, WR; Brenden Bates, TE; Mohamoud Diabate, LB; Ronnie Hickman, S

Position needs: OL, WR, LB

Best available FA: Tyler Linderbaum, OL; Braden Smith, OL; Alec Pierce, WR; Quay Walker, LB

Free agency will be a success if the Browns ... rebuild their offensive line and bring in a trusted receiver. The entire Browns’ starting offensive line is hitting free agency, and Cleveland must fix the line to give their offense a shot at improving. —EG

Dallas Cowboys

2026 free agents: Logan Wilson, LB; Kenneth Murray, LB; Donovan Wilson, S; Dante Fowler Jr., edge; Robert Jones, G; Jadeveon Clowney, edge; Payton Turner, edge; Sam Williams, edge; Jack Sanborn, LB; Miles Sanders, RB; Jalen Tolbert, WR; C.J. Goodwin, CB; Corey Ballentine, CB; Hakeem Adeniji, LT; Brock Hoffman, C; Juanyeh Thomas, S; T.J. Bass, G; Brandon Aubrey, K; Josh Butler, S; Reddy Steward, CB

Position needs: DL, LB, CB

Best available FA: Trey Hendrickson, edge; Quay Walker, LB; Jaylen Watson, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Cowboys ... re-sign George Pickens and actually are proactive about adding talent on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys typically shy away from big free agency signings, but they cannot solely rely on the draft to address that side of the ball. —EG

Denver Broncos

2026 free agents: John Franklin-Myers, DL; Alex Singleton, LB; Adam Trautman, TE; P.J. Locke, S; Justin Strnad, LB; J.K. Dobbins, RB; Michael Burton, FB; Marcedes Lewis, TE; Geron Christian, LT; Adam Prentice, FB; Sam Ehlinger, QB; Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR; Sam Mustipher, C; Matt Henningsen, DL; Ja’Quan McMillian, CB; Lucas Krull, TE; Dondrea Tillman, edge; Devon Key, S; Jordan Jackson, DL; Alex Pelczewski, LT; Jaleel McLaughlin, RB; Nate Adkins, TE; Tyler Badie, RB; Delarrin Turner-Yell, S

Position needs: RB, WR, LB

Best available FA: Kenneth Walker III, RB; Alec Pierce, WR; Quay Walker, LB

Free agency will be a success if the Broncos ... add to their skill-position group. The Broncos have a pretty complete team, but could use some more weapons for Bo Nix, especially if they do not re-sign J.K. Dobbins. —EG

Detroit Lions

2026 free agents: D.J. Reader, DL; Graham Glasnow, C; Alex Anzalone, LB; Amik Robertson, CB; Kalif Raymond, WR; Levi Onwuzurike, DL; Roy Lopez, DL; Marcus Davenport, edge; Grant Stuard, LB; Daniel Thomas, S; Al-Quadin Muhammad, edge; Avonte Maddoz, CB; Kayode Awosike, RT; Kyle Allen, QB; Jalen Mills, CB; Arthur Maulet, CB; Zeke Turner, LB; Zach Cunningham, LB; Trystan Colon-Castillo, C; Anthony Firkser, TE; Rock Ya-Sin, CB; Jamarco Jones, LT; Shane Zylstra, TE; Tom Kennedy, WR; Trevor Nowaske, LB; Tyrus Wheat, edge; Malcolm Rodriguez, LB; Dicaprio Bootle, CB

Position needs: OL, RB, edge

Best available FA: Connor McGovern, C; Cade Mays, C; Tyler Allgeier, RB; Yetur Gross-Matos, edge

Free agency will be a success if the Lions ... can lock down a starting-caliber center and replace David Montgomery. The offensive line needs some attention after the team parted ways with Graham Glasgow this offseason, and the running backs room will need to be addressed after Montgomery was traded to Houston. —Karl Rasmussen

Green Bay Packers

2026 free agents: Trevon Diggs, CB; Quay Walker, LB; John FitzPatrick, TE; Malik Willis, QB; Sean Rhyan, C; Zayne Anderson, S; Nick Niemann, LB; Kristian Welch, LB; Darian Kinnard, RT; Clayton Tune, QB; Romeo Doubs, WR; Aaron Mosby, edge; Emmanuel Wilson, RB; Josh Whyle, TE; Lecitus Smith, RG; Bo Melton, WR; Jonathan Ford, DL; Kingsley Enagbare, edge; Christopher Brooks, RB; Rasheed Walker, LT; Brenton Cox Jr., edge; Donovan Jennings, RT; Kamal Hadden, CB

Position needs: OL, CB, DL

Best available FA: Tyler Linderbaum, C; Cade Mays, C; Jamel Dean, CB; Sheldon Rankins, DT

Free agency will be a success if the Packers ... can improve their secondary. Green Bay’s defense had only seven interceptions last season, fifth-fewest in the NFL and 10 less than it had in 2024. Upgrading at cornerback will be crucial for the Packers this offseason. —KR

Houston Texans

2026 free agents: Christian Kirk, WR; Denico Autry, edge; Sheldon Rankins, DL; Derek Barnett, edge; E.J. Speed, LB; Folorunso Fatukasi, DL; Tim Settle, DL; Tommy Townsend, P; M.J. Stewart, S; Nick Chubb, RB; Trent Brown, RT; Naquan Jones, DL; Dare Ogunbowale, RB; Kurt Hinish, DL; Braxton Berrios, WR; Ed Ingram, RG; Christian Harris, LB; Harrison Bryant, TE; Myles Bryant, CB; Ja’Marcus Ingram, CB; Damone Clark, LB; Brandon Hill, S

Position needs: OL, RB, DL

Best available FA: Braden Smith, OL; Travis Etienne Jr., RB; John Franklin-Myers, DL

Free agency will be a success if the Texans ... are able to boost their offensive line and running game. The Texans ranked just 30th in EPA per rush in 2025 and 32nd in ESPN’s run block win rate metric . Improving the personnel would likely better the running game, and in turn provide more support to C.J. Stroud after a disastrous postseason run. —EG

Indianapolis Colts

2026 free agents: Braden Smith, RT; Samson Ebukam, edge; Tyquan Lewis, edge; Kwity Paye, edge; Mo Alie-Cox, TE; Germaine Pratt, LB; Danny Pinter, RG; Alec Pierce, WR; Neville Gallimore, DL; Nick Cross, S; Ameer Abdullah, RB; George Odum, S; Laquon Treadwell, WR; Chris Wormley, DL; Chris Lammons, CB; Salvon Ahmed, RB; Rodney Thomas, CB; Jacob Phillips, LB; Blake Grupe, K; Tyler Goodson, RB; Cameron Mitchell, CB; Segun Olubi, LB; D.J. Montgomery, WR; Buddy Johnson, LB; Eric Johnson, DL; Luke Tenuta, LT; Andrew Ogletree, TE; Austin Ajiake, LB

Position needs: QB, WR, LB, edge

Best available FA: Daniel Jones, QB; Alec Pierce, WR; Nakobe Dean, LB; K’Lavon Chaisson, edge

Free agency will be a success if the Colts ... can keep their offensive nucleus intact while also fortifying the defense. Retaining Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce will be priorities for the team, but Indianapolis also needs to fortify its defense that surrendered the second-most passing yards per game last year. —KR

Jacksonville Jaguars

2026 free agents: Dyami Brown, WR; Emmanuel Ogbah, edge; Devin Lloyd, LB; Travis Etienne Jr., RB; Andrew Wingard, S; Greg Newsome II, CB; Tim Patrick, WR; Dennis Gardeck, edge; Quinton Morris, TE; Montaric Brown, CB; Josh Cephus, WR; Christian Braswell, CB

Position needs: RB, edge, DL, CB

Best available FA: Kenneth Walker III, RB; Trey Hendrickson, edge; John Franklin-Myers, DL; Jaylen Watson, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Jaguars ... can continue to add talent to a team that already overachieved last season. Liam Coen’s program is in place. Now they must continue building the roster. —MK

Kansas City Chiefs

2026 free agents: Jawaan Taylor, RT; Travis Kelce, TE; Michael Danna, edge; Marquise Brown, WR; Charles Omenihu, edge; Jack Cochrane, LB; Nazeeh Johnson, S; Jerry Tillery, DL; James Winchester, LS; Kareem Hunt, RB; Bryan Cook, S; Juju Smith-Schuster, WR; Derrick Nnadi, DL; Leo Chenal, LB; Mike Pennel, DL; Robert Tonyan Jr., TE; Deon Bush, S; Gardner Minshew, QB; Mike Edwards, S; Janarius Robinson, edge; Dameon Pierce, RB; Cole Christiansen, LB; Tyquan Thornton, WR; Joshua Williams, CB; Mike Caliendo, LG; QB; Keontay Ingram, RB; Eric Scott, CB; Matt Araiza, P; Jaylen Watson, CB; Isiah Pacheco, RB; Nikko Remigio, WR

Position needs: CB, RB, WR, DL

Best available FA: Jaylen Watson, CB; Breece Hall, RB; Alec Pierce, WR; Trey Hendrickson, edge

Free agency will be a success if the Chiefs ... improve their skill-position group to surround Patrick Mahomes with better weapons. A number of Chiefs running backs and receivers will be free agents, so Kansas City is in need of depth as well. –MK

Las Vegas Raiders

2026 free agents: Malcolm Koonce, edge; Daniel Carlson, K; Kenny Pickett, QB; Eric Stokes, CB; Elandon Roberts, LB; Tristin McCollum, CB; Lonnie Johnson Jr., S; Raheem Mostert, RB; Ian Thomas, TE; Dylan Parham, LG; Jacob Bobenmoyer, LS; Terrell Edmunds, S; Tyler Lockett, WR; Jamal Adams, LB; Darnay Holmes, CB; Stone Forsythe, LT; Jon Rhattigan, LB; Devin White, LB; Zamir White, RB; Jordan Meredith, C; Alex Bachman, WR; Kyu Blu Kelly, CB; Thomas Booker, DL; Charles Snowden, edge; Will Putnam, C

Position needs: WR, OL, DL

Best available FA: Alec Pierce, WR; Jauan Jennings, WR; Tyler Linderbaum, OL; Trey Hendrickson, edge

Free agency will be a success if the Raiders ... can improve their receiving core around their next quarterback, which is expected to be Fernando Mendoza when they pick No. 1 in the draft. The Raiders could also use some more pass rush and defensive line help, particularly if they do end up trading Maxx Crosby. —EG

Los Angeles Chargers

2026 free agents: Khalil Mack, edge; Mekhi Becton, G; Trey Pipkins, RT; Najee Harris, RB; Zion Johnson, LG; Trevor Penning, LT; Keenan Allen, WR; Tyler Conklin, TE; Odafe Oweh, edge; Denzel Perryman, LB; Benjamin St-Juste, CB; Da’Shawn Hand, edge; Trey Lance, QB; Del’Shawn Phillips, LB; Josh Harris, LB; Tony Jefferson, S; Marcus Maye, S; Bobby Hart, RT; Andre James, C; Hassan Haskins, RB; Tucker Fisk, TE; Jaret Patterson, RB; Otito Ogbonnia, DL; Savion Washington, T; Kendall Williamson, S; Kimani Vidal, RB; Jamaree Salyer, RG; Deane Leonard, CB

Position needs: IOL, WR, edge, DL

Best available FA: Tyler Linderbaum, OL; Alec Pierce, WR; Jaelan Phillips, edge

Free agency will be a success if the Chargers ... can significantly improve their interior offensive line, so they are able to protect Justin Herbert next season. If Khalil Mack and/or Odafe Oweh depart, they will also need help along the defensive line. —EG

Los Angeles Rams

2026 free agents: Tutu Atwell, WR; Tyler Higbee, TE; Kamren Curl, S; Jimmy Garoppolo, QB; D.J. Humphries, LT; Roger McCreary, CB; Jake McQuaide, LS; Nick Vannett, TE; Ahkello Witherspoon, CB; Troy Reeder, LB; Ronnie Rivers, RB; Cobie Durant, CB; Keir Thomas, edge; Nick Hampton, edge, Derion Kendrick, CB

Position needs: WR, DB

Best available FA: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR; Nick Cross, S

Free agency will be a success if the Rams ... can add depth. The Rams have a pretty complete team—especially after trading for Trent McDuffie, but could use depth in the secondary and at receiver. —EG

Miami Dolphins

2026 free agents: Tyreek Hill, WR; James Daniels, RG; Zach Wilson, QB; Kader Kohou, CB; Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB; Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR; Ashtyn Davis, S; Larry Borom, RT; Liam Eichenberg, C; Jake Bailey, P; Benito Jones, DL; Darren Waller, TE; Elijah Campbell, CB; Rasul Douglas, CB; Kendall Lamm, RT; Joe Cardona, LS; Artie Burns, CB; Willie Gay Jr., LB; Alexander Mattison, RB; K.J. Britts, D’Wayne Eskridge, WR; Germain Ifedi, RT; Caleb Johnson, LB; Riley Patterson, K; Daniel Bruskill, RG; Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR; Jack Jones, CB; A.J. Green, CB; Cole Strange, LG; Quinton Bell, edge; Yodny Cajuste, LT; Greg Dulcich, TE; Cameron Goode, edge; Matthew Butler, DL; Julian Hill, TE; Obinna Eze, LT; Kendall Sheffield, CB

Position needs: QB, OL, TE, DB

Best available FA: Malik Willis, QB; Rasheed Walker, OL; Isaiah Likely, TE; Jaylen Watson, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Dolphins ... set themselves up for the future. The Dolphins are currently in the process of rebuilding their roster, and aren’t planning to be big spenders in free agency. If they can correctly begin their rebuild, that would be a win for Miami this offseason. —EG

Minnesota Vikings

2026 free agents: Eric Wilson, LB; Jeff Okudah, CB; Tavierre Thomas, CB; Justin Skule, LT; Ryan Wright, P; Carson Wentz, QB; Andrew DePaola, LS; Fabian Moreau, CB; John Wolford, QB; Brett Rypien, QB; Matt Nelson, LT; Ty Chandler, RB; Jalen Nailor, WR; Ivan Pace Jr., LB; Ben Sims, TE; Bo Richter, edge; Zavier Scott, WR

Position needs: QB, OL, S

Best available FA: Malik Willis, QB; Kyler Murray, QB; Tyler Linderbaum, C; Nick Scott, S

Free agency will be a success if the Vikings ... are able to figure out what their plan at quarterback is going to be. Will they stick with J.J. McCarthy? Sign a veteran? Trade for one? Whichever path they choose, it’ll be important for them to have a direction under center heading into the NFL draft. —MK

New England Patriots

2026 free agents: Stefon Diggs, WR; K’Lavon Chaisson, LB; Jaylinn Hawkins, S; Austin Hooper, TE; D’Ernest Johnson, RB; Vederian Lowe, OT; Thayer Munford Jr., OT; Khyiris Tonga, DL; Alex Austin, CB; Tommy DeVito, QB; Jack Gibbens, LB; Jaquelin Roy, DL; Isaiah Iton, DL; Deneric Prince, RB; Jack Westover, TE

Position needs: WR, OL, DL, S

Best available FA: Alec Pierce, WR; Tyler Linderbaum, C; Trey Hendrickson, edge; Coby Bryant, S

Free agency will be a success if the Patriots ... build on their surprise Super Bowl run by addressing their top positions of need: wide receiver and edge rusher. The obvious slam dunk would be to sign Alec Pierce. Trey Hendrickson, Jaelen Phillips and Odafe Oweh are intriguing options for New England as well. —MK

New Orleans Saints

2026 free agents: Taysom Hill, TE; Demario Davis, LB; Cameron Jordan, edge; Foster Moreau, TE; Landon Young, RT; Dillon Radunz, RT; Alontae Taylor, CB; Luke Fortner, C; Jack Stoll, TE; Jonathan Bullard, DL; Ugochukwu Amadi, CB; Michael Davis, CB; Jonah Williams, DL; Terrell Burgess, S; Dante Pettis, WR; Chris Rumph II, edge; John Ridgeway, DL; Mason Pline, TE

Position needs: WR, OL, DB

Best available FA: Alec Pierce, WR; Tyler Linderbaum, C; Jaylen Watson, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Saints ... build up the infrastructure around quarterback Tyler Shough. Pairing Chris Olave with another top-flight wide receiver and adding to their offensive line should be at the top of New Orleans’s list. —MK

New York Giants

2026 free agents: Russell Wilson, QB; Bobby Okereke, LB; Jermaine Eluemunor, RT; Evan Neal, G; Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL; Greg Van Roten, G; Wan’Dale Robinson, WR; Casey Kreiter, LS; Chris Manhertz, TE; Auston Schlottmann, C; Joshua Ezeudu, G; Aaron Stinnie, G; Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB; Victor Dimukeje, EDGE; Cordale Flott, CB; Neville Hewitt, LB; Gunner Olszewski, WR; Daniel Bellinger, TE; Dane Belton, S; Isaiah Hodgins, WR; Zaire Barnes, EDGE; Caleb Murphy, EDGE; Micah McFadden, LB; D.J. Davison, DL; Nic Jones, CB; Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR; Ryan Miller, WR; Art Green, CB

Position needs: OL, LB

Best available FA: Rasheed Walker, OT; Devin Lloyd, LB; Kaden Elliss, LB

Free agency will be a success if the Giants ... are able to upgrade their offensive line in order to establish better protection for Jaxson Dart. Dart was hit a lot during his rookie season, and keeping him out of harm’s way will be crucial for the franchise. —KR

New York Jets

2026 free agents: Andre Cisco, S; Quincy Williams, LB; Tyrod Taylor, QB; John Simpson, G; Alijah Vera-Tucker, T; Tony Adams, S; Nick Folk, K; Josh Reynolds, WR; Isaiah Oliver, S; Breece Hall, RB; John Metchie III, WR; Kris Boyd, CB; Keke Nwangwu, RB; Stone Smartt, TE; Jelani Woods, TE; Chukwuma Okorafor, T; Andrew Beck, FB; Mykal Walker, LB; Khalen Saunders, DT; Tyler Johnson, WR; Khalil Herbert, RB; Jay Tufele, DL; Max Mitchell, T; Micheal Clemons, EDGE; Xavier Newman-Johnson, G; Hendon Hooker, QB; Ja’Sir Taylor, CB; Cam Jones, LB; Jowon Briggs, DL; Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB

Position needs: QB, WR, LB, S, CB, edge

Best available FA: Kyler Murray, QB; Romeo Doubs, WR; Devin Lloyd, LB; Jaquan Brisker, S; Jamel Dean, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Jets ... can rebuild their depleted defense. New York surrendered 29.6 points per game last season, second-most in the NFL. The Jets parted ways with key pieces like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, as well as Jermaine Johnson in the offseason. —KR

Philadelphia Eagles

2026 free agents: Dallas Goedert, TE; Jahan Dotson, WR; Jaelan Phillips, LB; Azeez Ojulari, edge; Reed Blankenship, S; Brandon Graham, edge; Braden Mann, P; Joshua Uche, edge; Adoree Jackson, CB; Kylen Granson, TE; Matt Pryor, RG; Fred Johnson, RG; A.J. Dillon, RB; Nakobe Dean, LB; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, edge; Marcus Epps, S; Brett Toth, LT; Ben VanSumeren, LB; Sam Howell, QB; Grant Calcaterra, TE; Luke Felix-Fualalo, LT

Position needs: TE, edge

Best available FA: Isaiah Likely, TE; Jaelan Phillips edge

Free agency will be a success if the Eagles ... re-sign Jaelan Phillips. With extensions ahead for the team’s best young players, they do not have room to make a ton of signings, but can prioritize bringing back players they like such as Phillips. —EG

Pittsburgh Steelers

2026 free agents: Aaron Rodgers, QB; Kyle Dugger, S; Jonnu Smith, TE; Isaac Seumalo, LG; Miles Killebrew, S; Daniel Ekuale, DL; Dean Lowry, DL; Cole Holcomb, LB; Kenneth Gainwell, RB; Isaiahh Loudermilk, edge; Andrus Peat, LT; Chuck Clark, S; Scott Miller, WR; Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR; Tre Flowers, CB; Jabrill Peppers, S; Max Scharping, RG; Donald Parham, TE; Asante Samuel Jr., CB; James Pierre, CB; Jack Driscoll, RT; Skylar Thompson, QB; Corliss Waitman, P; Calvin Austin III, WR; Jeremiah Moon, edge; Esezi Otomewo, edge; Ryan McCollum, C; Connor Heyward, TE; Jacob Slade, DL, Brandon Johnson, WR

Position needs: QB, OL, RB, WR, DB

Best available FA: Aaron Rodgers, QB; Isaac Seumalo, OL; Kenneth Walker III, RB; Alec Pierce, WR; Jaylen Watson, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Steelers ... upgrade their offense. The Steelers could boost their offensive line with Seumalo set to hit free agency, as well as their skill-position group. Outside of DK Metcalf, the Steelers don’t have many reliable playmakers, and could use more explosiveness on that side of the ball. —EG

San Francisco 49ers

2026 free agents: Yetur Gross-Matos, edge; Jauan Jennings, WR; Jordan Elliott, DL; Spencer Burford, RG; Jason Pinnock, S; Kevin Givens, DL; Luke Gifford, LB; Kendrick Bourne, WR; Skyy Moore, WR; Ben Bartch, LT; Brian Robinson Jr., RB; Eric Kendricks, LB; Thomas Morstead, P; Curtis Robinson, LB; Trent Taylor, WR; Clelin Ferrell, edge; Eddy Piñiero, K; Patrick Taylor, RB; Matt Hennessy, C; Garrett Wallow, LB; Tarron Jackson, edge; Sam Okuayinonu, edge; Jake Tonges, TE; Chase Lucas, CB; Robert Beal Jr., edge; Kalia Davis, DL

Position needs: OL, WR, DL, K

Best available FA: Braden Smith, OL; Alec Pierce, WR; John Franklin-Myers, DL; Eddy Piñiero, K

Free agency will be a success if the 49ers ... can add depth to their team, particularly along the trenches. The 49ers finished last in sacks in 2025, and even with players returning from injury, they desperately need more talent and depth along the line. The 49ers also need to address receiver and special teams, such as their punter, kicker and punt-returner. —EG

Seattle Seahawks

2026 free agents: Josh Jones, RG; Rashid Shaheed, WR; Boye Mafe, edge; Kenneth Walker III, RB; Josh Jobe, CB; Chazz Surratt, LB; Coby Bryant, S; Brady Russell, TE; Brandon Pili, CB; Cody White, WR; Tariq Woolen, CB; Dareke Young, WR; Drake Thomas, LB; Jake Bobo, WR; Chris Stoll, LS; A.J. Finley, S; Shane Lemieux, LG

Position needs: RB, WR, DB

Best available FA: Kenneth Walker III, RB; Alec Pierce, WR; Coby Bryant, S

Free agency will be a success if the Seahawks ... Add another receiver and running back or re-sign Shaheed and Walker. The Seahawks are also set to lose a number of defensive backs in free agency, and could use more depth there if they aren’t able to re-sign any of their free agents. —EG

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2026 free agents: Mike Evans, WR; Haason Reddick, edge; Lavonte David, LB; Jamel Dean, CB; Greg Gaines, DL; Logan Hall, DL; Charlie Heck, RT; Sterling Shepard, WR; Kindle Vildor, CB; Rachaad White, RB; Teddy Bridgewater, QB; J.T. Gray, S; Dan Feeney, LG; Deion Jones, LB; Anthony Walker Jr., LB; Michael Jordan, LG; Cade Otton, TE; Ko Kieft, TE; Christian Izien, S; Sean Tucker, RB; Markees Watts, edge; Evan Deckers, LS; Connor Bazelak, QB; Tyler Mclellan, RT

Position needs: DL, edge, LB

Best available FA: John Franklin-Myers, DL; Trey Hendrickson, edge; Quay Walker, LB

Free agency will be a success if the Buccaneers ... improve their defense. The Buccaneers’ defense was among the biggest disappointments in 2025, and Tampa Bay needs to ensure they have a better unit and depth to avoid letting that repeat next season. —EG

Tennessee Titans

2026 free agents: Lloyd Cushenberry III, C; Kevin Zeitler, RG; Arden Key, edge; Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL; Xavier Woods, S; Van Jefferson, WR; Brandon Allen, QB; Johnny Hekker, P; Morgan Cox, LS; Jihad Ward, edge; Blake Hance, RT; Joey Slye, K; Corey Levin, C; Joe Bachie, LB; James Lynch, DL; Olisaemeka Udoh, LT; James Proche, WR; Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB; Darrell Baker Jr., CB; Mike Brown, S; Julius Chestnut, RB; Kemon Hall, CB; Kair Elamn, CB; Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE; Jerrick Reed, S; Bryce Oliver, WR; Anfernee Orji, LB; C.J. Ravenell, edge; Garrett Dellinger, LG

Position needs: IOL, WR, edge, DB

Best available FA: Tyler Linderbaum, OL; Alec Pierce, WR; Trey Hendrickson, edge; Jaylen Watson, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Titans ... get Cam Ward some help. Ward showed good growth over the course of his rookie season, and the Titans can support his development even more by surrounding him with a better receiving core. —EG

Washington Commanders

2026 free agents: Marshon Lattimore, CB; Deebo Samuel, WR; Tyler Biadasz, C; Bobby Wagner, LB; Marcus Mariota, QB; Zach Ertz, TE; Von Miller, edge; Jonathan Jones, CB; Austin Ekeler, RB; Andrew Wylie, RT; Noah Brown, WR; Jacob Martin, edge; Noah Igbinoghene, CB; Trenton Scott, RT; Josh Johnson, QB; Jeremy McNichols, RB; Preston Smith, edge; Eddie Goldman, DL; George Fant, LT; Antonio Hamilton, CB; Jeff Driskel, QB; Chris Moore, WR; Sheldon Day, DL; Jalyn Holmes, DL; Chase Edmonds, RB; Lucas Niang, RT; Treylon Burks, WR; Drake Jackson, edge; Tyree Jackson, TE; Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB; Jake Moody, K; Chris Paul, LG

Position needs: C, WR, edge, DL, LB, DB

Best available FA: Tyler Linderbaum, OL; Jauan Jennings, WR; Trey Hendrickson, edge; Quay Walker, LB; Jaylen Watson, CB

Free agency will be a success if the Commanders ... bolster their defense and getting younger is the most pressing for the team to be able to rebound in 2026. —EG

