Why 2026 Is a Make-or-Break Year for Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering a 2026 season that will be under a microscope. The Bengals have underachieved since winning the AFC in 2021 and making it to Super Bowl LVI. A portion of the fan base has begun to ask questions regarding coach Zac Taylor’s job security.

Bengals are 24-27 in Last Three Seasons

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the Bengals reached the Super Bowl in 2021, the Bengals are 36-31 under Taylor. That includes a 24-27 record over the past three seasons. The 36-31 record may seem fine, but it is a little more nuanced than that. Taylor has had to lead a team that was missing Joe Burrow due to injury for the span of seven games in 2023, and nine games in 2025.

Bengals Missed Playoffs for Third Consecutive Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks for hands to shake after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

The biggest stain on Taylor so far is perhaps the 2025 season. The Bengals went 6-11 while finishing third in the AFC North. After 2023 and 2024 seasons that ended with 9-8 records, a 6-11 season was the last thing Taylor or the Bengals needed. There was talk at the end of this past season that Taylor could be on the hot seat and could be one of the many coaches that was fired, but he kept his job with a vote of confidence from the Bengals front office.

This season certainly seems like this is it for Taylor. It is unclear what exactly the ownership and front office will deem an “acceptable” season for the eighth-year head coach and the Bengals in the upcoming year, but it’s safe to say that making the playoffs is an absolute must.

Is Making the Playoffs Enough?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor heads for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if the Bengals make the playoffs, a one-and-done postseason appearance would still seem underwhelming. This team needs to add significant talent to the roster this offseason. If they do that and fail to make a deep playoff run with Burrow, then Bengals ownership should take a long look at Taylor.

He has taken the Bengals to the highest of highs in franchise history, becoming AFC champions in 2021 and back-to-back conference title games. However, the leash on NFL coaches is becoming increasingly shorter as the years go by. With Taylor’s name already in the mix this last year for coaches who could be fired, a bad 2026 season could mark the end of the Taylor tenure in Cincinnati.