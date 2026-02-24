Zac Taylor And Bengals Preparing For All Options At Backup Quarterback Behind Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the rest of the Bengals' evaluation staff have their eyes on the quarterback position more than usual this offseason.

last season's backup, Joe Flacco, is a free agent and still wants to play, ideally with a chance to start, so he may take his time to sign. Time Cincinnati may not necessarily have once the offseason program gets closer and closer.

"Obviously, Joe Flacco is going to be a free agent, and so we've got to evaluate everybody that's out there," Taylor said about the backup position. "And I don't know where it'll fall. I don't know where it will fall in free agency or the draft, but certainly something we're going to be paying attention to."

Another obvious is Joe Burrow's command of the Bengals' offense entering his seventh NFL season.

When healthy, it's hard to find a better passer on the planet than Burrow.

Taylor didn't learn much from him in their sixth season together, but he praised Burrow all the same on Tuesday.

"I wouldn't say that I learned much about Joe this year," Taylor said. "I love going to work side by side with him every single day and trying to execute a plan that can help us win. And he's one of the biggest competitors I've ever been around. And as many people that you can get like Joe around you, I think it's critical, he's a champion.

"He knows how to win. He's won before, and he wants to do whatever it takes to get back to the top and let us go to a Super Bowl. So I can't say that I learned anything from Joe this year, but every year, we gain experiences side by side with each other that I believe will help us win a championship."

Jake Browning would be an option as a restricted fee agent, but Cincinnati may want to move on after how poorly he played in 2025. The quarterback room takes shape in the Jungle over the next few months.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok