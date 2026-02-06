Willie Anderson Shares Honest Reaction After Hall of Fame Snub

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Willie Anderson came up short in his quest to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Anderson was a finalist for the 2026 class and finished in the top seven vote getters. He didn't receive the 80% necessary to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Marshall Yanda and Terrell Suggs also finished in the top seven, but didn't receive 80% of the vote according to Paul Kuharsky.

That means Anderson, Suggs and Yanda will automatically be modern era finalists next year.

"Once again I say this every year, Congratulations to the men who made it to the Pro football Hall of Fame tonight," Anderson wrote on X. "All of us who wait for our call have no ill will towards our brothers who have made it to football immortality! Salute you great men and GOD bless all who cheered me on and thanks for the prayers! We’ll keep pushing on!! 🙏🏿💯"

Anderson is a member of the Bengals Ring of Honor. He played in Cincinnati for 12 seasons and helped rebuild a team that was lost in the 1990s. He was part of the 2005 Bengals team that snapped a 14-year playoff drought and won their first AFC North title after finishing the season 11-5. Anderson played two more seasons in Cincinnati, before being released on Aug. 30, 2008. He joined the Ravens and made a playoff run in Baltimore, before retiring after the 2008 season.

Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, Larry Fitzgerald and Cincinnati native Like Kuechly are Hall of Fame bound in this year's class.

Roger Craig beat out Bengals legend Ken Anderson in the Senior vote as the fifth inductee.

For a complete breakdown of both Anderson's missing the Hall of Fame cut again, go here.

Once again I say this every year Congratulations to the men who made it to The Pro football Hall of fame tonight. All of us who wait for our call Have no ill will towards our brothers who have made it to Football Immortality! Salute you great men and GOD bless all who cheered me… — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) February 6, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 116,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok