One Safety Target for the Cincinnati Bengals in Each Round of the NFL Draft

While the Cincinnati Bengals’ signing of Bryan Cook solidified the safety position as far as the starting lineup goes, there still exists a need for depth.

Especially after the Bengals let Tycen Anderson walk away to sign with the Denver Broncos.

The safety position is one the Bengals could target at any point during the draft, including in the first round with the No. 10 pick.

Over the next few days, we’ll take a look at each defense position and list a possible target for each round of the draft (or the rounds in which the Bengals have picks, that is).

Let’s start with safety:

Round 1 Option: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Barring a trade back, Downs is the only realistic option at 10.

The last safety drafted in the top 10 was Jamal Adams (No. 6) in 2017. Before that, you have to go back to Mark Barron (No. 7) in 2012.

There have been reports about Downs having a knee issue, though the safety said there was nothing to them during his pro day on Wednesday.

Still, Downs didn’t take part in testing at the NFL Scouting Combine or at the pro day, although he did go through position drills Wednesday.

Downs is a versatile player who can fill the need at nickel corner as a rookie and serve as a safety of the future if the team isn’t able to sign Jordan Battle, who will be a free agent after the season.

If the Bengals trade down into the middle of the first round, Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman could be a target with his versatility, which excludes plenty of reps lining up over the slot receiver.

Round 2 Option: A.J. Haulcy, LSU

He’s the type of safety who is physical enough to play in the box and swift enough to patrol centerfield, with a nickname of “Mr. Give Me That.”

Haulcy had 11 interceptions and four forced fumbles during his college career, which spanned stops at New Mexico, Houston (two seasons) and LSU.

While he’s a strong tackler in the box, Haulcy does struggle some in the open field, as that’s where the majority of his eight missed tackles (14.3 miss percentage) came from last year.

Could Bengals Target a Gamecock Defender for 2nd Year in a Row?

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) intercepts a pass intended for Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Round 3 Option: Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Demetrius Knight Jr.’s former teammate played two seasons for the Gamecocks and was a captain in 2025 as a junior.

He spent a lot of time covering slot receivers at South Carolina, which is something the Bengals will be looking for when targeting a safety.

Kilgore had eight interceptions and 21 passes defended in three seasons for the Gamecocks, and he blazed a 4.4 40-yard dash at the Combine while also posting elite numbers in the vertical and broad jumps.

Round 4 Option: Genesis Smith, Arizona

He’s cut somewhat from the Geno Stone template with excellent ballhawking skills but struggles getting guys on the ground.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called Smith’s tackling “alarming.”

But it’s the reason he’ll be a midround target because he has elite instincts and athleticism, posting a 42.5-inch vertical (9.9 Relative Athletic Score ranking) and 10 foot, eight inch broad jump (9.2 RAS).

Bengals Target Safety/Specia Teams Combo in Later Rounds of Draft

Safety Jalen Stroman runs the 40-yard dash during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 6 Option: Jalen Stroman, Notre Dame

The younger brother of NFL cornerback Greg Stroman, Jalen comes into the draft with five years of seasoning (four at Virginia Tech and one at Notre Dame).

The Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week could provide the Cincinnati secondary with some depth, and his special teams experience all the way through his 2025 season could help him earn a roster spot.

Round 7 Option: Louis Moore, Indiana

Moore played two seasons at Indiana before transferring to Ole Miss when Curt Cignetti arrived. After one year with the Rebels, he returned to Bloomington and started all 15 games on the Hoosiers’ run to the national title.

Primarily a free safety, Moore recorded six interceptions in 2025, which were tied for the most among Power 4 schools.

He also played 104 snaps in the slot.