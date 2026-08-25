Ted Karras Has Hilarious Response to Dexter Lawrence's Continued Dominance

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled on the defensive side of the football for the last couple of years, and it's held them back from making a run at the Super Bowl.

This offseason, the Bengals committed to the idea of building a serviceable defense in an attempt to make their first trip back to the Super Bowl since Joe Burrow's incredible run a few years ago.

The Bengals made a big splash on defense by adding Dexter Lawrence in a huge trade with the New York Giants ahead of the NFL Draft. Lawrence is a tone-setter in the middle of the defensive line. He has the ability to blow up plays and completely ruin offensive game plans.

Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras has had a front-row seat to Lawrence's abilities, as the two have battled in practice and training camp. But with the preseason starting, Karras is happy to see Lawrence dominating other teams instead of the Cincinnati offensive line.

Ted Karras Has Front Row Seat to Dexter Lawrence's Dominance

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs off the field in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It was f**king great. It validated a lot of my insecurities," Karras said when discussing Lawrence's dominance against the Chicago Bears in a joint practice.

Lawrence was dominant in this joint practice against the Bears. He practically lived in the backfield against Caleb Williams and company, forcing multiple pressures and errant passes, while also recording an interception. Lawrence's ability to dominate the interior of the Bears' offensive line made it very difficult for Chicago's offense to get going.

The Bengals knew what they were getting with Lawrence when they traded the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft for him. They wouldn't have given up such a valuable pick if they didn't fully believe in him.

The Bengals' offensive line, including Karras, has to go up against him in practice. Now that he's showing this kind of production against other teams, the fan base should be very excited.

The biggest knock on Lawrence was his lack of sacks last season. In this joint practice, he showed how productive he could be by generating pressure and disrupting plays. His production is far deeper than the stat sheet.

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