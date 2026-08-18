This Bengals Youngster Is Primed for Huge Season in 2026 Despite Recent Hiccup

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need second year defensive end Shemar Stewart to bounce back in a big way this season. He struggled mightily in his rookie campaign for the Bengals, starting in five games and appearing in eight as he only recorded one sack.

If he follows up with another bad season, the Bengals could have a bust on their hands. And Stewart's campaign got off to a bad start after he was carted off the practice field with a knee injury a few weeks ago. Still, he's set to return to the Bengals in the next few weeks and he'll have a chance to make a big impact.

FOX Sports' Rob Rang recently suggested that Stewart was primed for a breakout season in 2026 despite his recent injury in training camp.

Shemar Stewart Could Have Big Season After His Injury

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) celebrates a sack in the third quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals won 37-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"With just 11 tackles (and one sack) recorded as a rookie, Stewart — the No. 17 overall selection — was a stark contrast to the rest of the Bengals’ top draft picks last year," Rang wrote. "The relative success of linebacker Demetrius Knight (second round), guard Dylan Fairchild (third), linebacker Barrett Carter (fourth) and guard Jalen Rivers (fifth) last season should have received more national attention, but the injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow left the Bengals largely an afterthought.

"Cincinnati invested heavily in its defensive front this offseason, including signing Boye Mafe, trading for Dexter Lawrence and drafting Cashius Howell. So Stewart can’t afford another poor season or he risks being discarded. I think he’ll rise to the challenge and prove to be a versatile and important contributor to one of the NFL’s most improved teams this year."

Stewart was horrendous in his rookie campaign, but the entire Bengals defense was that way. It's much harder for a player to make an impact when nobody around him is winning their matchup either. Stewart wasn't a contributor on the defense last season, but he has the talent and potential to take a big jump this year.

With players like Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe alongside him now, Stewart will have much more help up front. Lawrence is going to garner a lot of attention on each play that he's on the field this season. This will help free Stewart up in a big way.

The Bengals need Stewart to step up this season. If he doesn't he could find himself on the bench more often than not.

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