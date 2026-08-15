Bengals Star Activated Off PUP List, Returning to Practice During 2026 Training Camp

The Bengals are returning a key piece of the defensive line for Saturday's practice and beyond. Cincinnati announced that B.J. Hill is being taken off the physically unable to perform list and will start practicing this afternoon.

The veteran can now mash heads with his buddy Dexter Lawrence along the front as Cincinnati is almost at full strength in that area. Once Shemar Stewart returns from his knee injury, they will have a full stable of horses.

That injury didn't keep him from any games last season amidst a solid eighth year in the NFL. Hill slotted in as the Bengals' best defensive tackle in a struggle-filled campaign for the unit. He posted 66 tackles, 13 quarterback pressures and five tackles for loss. It was good enough for a 68.6 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking 33rd among 134 qualified defensive tackles.

He's hyped to play with his old Giants teammate in Lawrence.

"It was an exciting moment, just knowing I'm going to have my brother playing beside me. We've done it before, and now we get to do it again. Excited to have him in our room," Hill said at his locker earlier this offseason.

Zac Taylor and the Bengals worked through the game tape from Thursday and have a fun-filled week ahead, including a joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

"It's good to get a win," Taylor said on Thursday night after beating the Lions 16-14. "I thought the defense did a really good job there, especially in the first half. I'd like to manage that situation (we had) there at the end of the half (though). We gave them three points, but the No. 1 focus we walk away from the game with is that, in the last four minutes, we had a chance to get a stop, win by 10, or have our offense put it away by getting a first down when they know we're going to run the ball and ice it. So that will give us something to really focus on (as that's been a big talking point) in our camp so far, so it gives us something to walk away (with) and get better at."

Hill was on the PUP dating back to July 25.

DT B.J. Hill has passed a physical and is cleared to practice. pic.twitter.com/Nwqv2P9sRM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 15, 2026

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