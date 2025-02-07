Stat of the Jay: After Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's Snub, How Did Past Triple Crown Winners Fare in OPOY Voting?
CINCINNATI – Despite winning the Triple Crown this season, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did not receive a single first-place vote for Offensive Player of the Year.
Chase received 25 second-place votes and eight thirds to finish with 171 points, which ranked third behind Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (406) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (183).
That means 17 of the 50 voters did not include Chase, who led the league with 127 receptions, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdown receptions, in the top three on their ballot.
How big was the snub?
Historically speaking, not that big at all.
Chase is the fifth player since the 1970 merger to win the Triple Crown.
Only one of them also won Offensive Player of the Year.
That was Cooper Kupp in 2021, which was the final year in which voters only selected one player for the award.
https://x.com/ByJayMorrison/status/1887873263226753121
Beginning in 2022, voters included five players on their ballot for each award.
Prior to Kupp, Steve Smith Sr. won the Triple Crown in 2005 but didn’t receive a single vote for OPOY. Shaun Alexander won MVP and OPOY that season.
Sterling Sharpe received six votes for OPOY during his Triple Crown season of 1992, but there were 80 voters that season. Shapre finished fourth behind Steve Young, who also won MVP, Barry Foster and Emmit Smith.
And in 1990, Jerry Rice won the Triple Crown and only received five of 80 votes for OPOY, finishing behind Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham, Joe Montana and Barry Sanders.
Weirdly, Montana was the MVP that year but finished third in OPOY.
