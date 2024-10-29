Stat of the Jay: Bengals Make History By Not Punting Against the Eagles
CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons posed the question while speaking to reporters Monday afternoon:
“When was the last time we had two games in one season where we haven’t punted?”
Rather than just answering it, let’s make it the Stat of the Jay.
The Bengals had seven possessions without punting in their 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders, and they had nine drives without a punt in Sunday’s 37-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Prior to this season, the last time Cincinnati had any game where the team didn’t punt was 2021 in a 41-21 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, when Joe Burrow set the franchise record with 525 passing yards.
The Bengals had nine possessions that day, with seven ending in scores (five touchdowns, two field goals), one in a missed field goal and one in kneel downs.
When was the last time they had two games in one season without punting?
Never.
In fact, prior to 2024, the Bengals had played 870 regular season games. There were only five in which they didn’t punt (0.6 percent).
Here are the other four:
- Week 7, 2020: 37-34 home loss to the Cleveland Browns
- Week 14, 2006: 27-10 home win vs. the Oakland Raiders
- Week 2, 1989: 41-10 home win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 9, 1975: 33-24 home win vs. the Buffalo Bills.
That last one was the first Monday Night Football victory in franchise history when Ken Anderson set the team record with 447 passing yards to offset a 197-yard rushing performance by O.J. Simpson.
With the two no-punt games this season, all seven have occurred at home.
The Bengals are 1-3 in their last four games without a punt.
Magnifying how rare no-punt games are, the Bengals’ seven are tied for the fifth most in the Super Bowl era.
The Chargers have the most with 10 (going 7-3 in them), followed by the Packers (9, 7-2), Saints (9, 9-0) and 49ers (8, 5-3).
Teams are 112-38 when they don’t punt.
The Washington game earlier this season was one of just 35 in the Super Bowl era where a team didn’t punt or turn the ball over.
The Commanders were one of the other 34, making it the only game in the Super Bowl era where both teams had no punts and no turnovers.
