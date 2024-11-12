Stat of the Jay: Bengals Own Longest Active Scoring Streak In League, Are Closing In On Franchise Record
CINCINNATI – Thursday night in Baltimore, the Cincinnati Bengals extended a scoring streak that is the longest active one in the NFL.
Chase Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run 5 minutes and 37 seconds into the 35-34 loss marked the fifth consecutive game the Bengals have scored at least seven points in the first quarter.
The Tennessee Titans have the next longest active streak with three straight, while four teams have done it twice in a row.
In addition to the five in a row, the Bengals have scored at least seven points in the opening quarter in seven of their last eight games.
The outlier was the first meeting with the Ravens, when the Cincinnati offense got its first points just 1:16 into the second quarter.
The five-game streak is tied for the third longest in franchise history.
The Bengals also scored at least seven in five straight last year, beginning with the Week 5 win at Arizona and running through the Week 9 loss at home to the Texans.
The 1988 Super Bowl team also had five in a row.
The franchise record is nine, which spanned the final three games in 2014 and the first six in 2015.
The single-season record is seven, which occurred in Games 9-15 in 2012.
If you’re wondering about the NFL record, the Bengals aren’t even halfway there yet. The 1983 Washington team scored at least seven points in 12 consecutive games.
The nine-game streak the Bengals put together in from 2014 to 2015 is tied for the seventh longest since the 1970 merger.
In order to keep the streak going, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense – or perhaps the defense or special teams – will need to find a way to get an early touchdown Sunday night against the No. 1 defense in the league.
The Chargers have only allowed 16 first quarter points all year, which is the fewest in the league.
Seven of those points came in Week 1, which means they’ve allowed nine first-quarter points in their last eight games.
The Bengals +28 point differential is fifth best in the league.
The Chargers rank third at +30.
Despite their penchant for quick starts in 2024, the Bengals haven’t turned them into wins.
During the nine-game streak in 2014-15, they went 8-1.
During the seven-game streak in 2012, they went 6-1.
During the five-game streak in 1988, they went 4-1.
During the five-game streak last year, they went 4-1.
During the current five-game streak, they’re just 3-2.
The Bengals are 3-4 when scoring first this year, regardless of amount or time in the game.
The rest of the league is 89-46 when scoring first.
