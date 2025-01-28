Stat of the Jay: Eagles' Blowout Win In NFC Title Game Could Be Bad News For Super Bowl LIX
The 55 points the Philadelphia Eagles scored Sunday in their NFC Championship Game victory against the Washington Commanders were the most ever in a conference title game.
The previous record occurred in the 1990 season when the Buffalo Bills trounced the Oakland Raiders 51-3.
The Eagles are hoping they don’t meet the same fate in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs that the Bills did in Super Bowl XXV against the New York Giants – or that many of the other high-flying offenses in conference championship games have met.
Teams that have scored 40 or more points in a conference championship game are just 3-7 in the Super Bowl.
And the average margin of defeat in those seven losses was an astounding 18.8 points.
1990 Bills: Beat the Raiders 51-3; Lost to the Giants 20-19
2015 Panthers: Beat the Cardinals 49-15; Lost to the Broncos 24-10
2014 Patriots: Beat the Colts 45-7; Beat the Seahawks 28-24
1984 Dolphins: Beat the Steelers 45-28; Lost to the 49ers 38-16
2016 Falcons: Beat the Packers 44-21; Lost to the Patriots 34-28 in OT
1991 Redskins: Beat the Lions 41-10; Beat the Bills 38-24
2004 Patriots: Beat the Steelers 41-27; Beat the Eagles 24-21
2002 Raiders: Beat the Titans 41-24; Lost to the Buccaneers 48-21
2000 Giants: Beat the Vikings 41-0; Lost to the Ravens 34-7
1967 Raiders: Beat the Oilers 40-7; Lost to the Packers 33-14
