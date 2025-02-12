Stat of the Jay: Ranking All 32 Teams By How Many Snaps They Could Lose Via Free Agency
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have 18 players who will become unrestricted free agents if they don’t re-sign with the team before the new league year begins March 12.
Obviously the quality of the players heading into free agency is more important than the number.
And even when it comes to ranking volume, it’s not about many players have expiring contracts as much as is it how much those players contributed the previous season.
So I undertook the arduous task of building a spreadsheet and plugging in every player in the league slated for free agency as well as how many snaps he played in 2024.
For the purpose of this exercise, I only looked at guys who will be unrestricted free agents and those heading into a contract void year, because they essentially are UFAs.
Restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents are not included.
The Bengals’ 18 free agents played 5,786 offensive and/or defensive snaps last year.
That puts them smack in the middle of the league at No. 16.
Only four teams that made the playoffs in 2024 find themselves in the top of potential snaps lost due to free agency, but one of them is the Washington Commanders, who have the most by far at 9,245.
That’s 533 more than the next most in the league, the Miami Dolphins (8,712).
There are five teams in the bottom 11, including the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who come in at No. 22 with 4,990 and an up-and-coming Packers team with a league-low 2,924.
For the Bengals, the biggest contributors lost would be cornerback Mike Hilton (734), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (708), safety Vonn Bell (702), offensive lineman Cody Ford (686), wide receiver Tee Higgins (633) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (571).
