Stat of the Jay: The Chiefs Own an Unfathomable Postseason Win Streak That Cements Mahomes As the Comeback G.O.A.T.
One of the weirder trends in recent Super Bowl history has been the inability of the team that scores first to hold on and win the game.
It’s a trend that not only plays into the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s one they have built almost solely by themselves.
Through the first 53 Super Bowls, the team that scored first won the game 68 percent of the games (36-17).
Since 2020, that success rate has plummeted to 20 percent, with the team that scored first winning only once in the last five Super Bowls.
And Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the primary reasons.
In each of the three Super Bowls Mahomes has won, the Chiefs quicly have had to play from behind.
In Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season, the San Francisco 49ers scored first and led by 10 halfway through the fourth quarter before the Chiefs rallied to win 31-20.
In Super Bowl LVII in the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead and were up by eight with less than five minutes remaining before Kanas City rallied for a 38-35 triumph.
And last year in Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers jumped out a 10-0 lead in addition to going up by three with 1:53 remaining in regulation and again with 7:22 left in overtime, only to watch Mahomes and the Chiefs do it to them again.
But the Chiefs’ ability to rally isn’t just elite on Super Bowl Sunday.
They have won an incredible nine consecutive postseason games in which the opponent scored first.
The next longest winning streak in the Super Bowl era is five, set the New England Patriots from Jan. 19, 2001, through Jan. 20, 2008.
To put the Chiefs’ active nine-game streak in even more context, only four other teams have won more than nine such postseason games in their entire franchise history.
49ers 15
Packers 13
Eagles 11
Commanders 10
And the most the 49ers or Commanders have won in a row is four, while the Packers’ and Eagles’ best streaks are two.
At 13-11 all time, the Chiefs are the only team in the league history with a winning postseason record when the opponent scores first.
Since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, Kansas City is 9-1 when the opponent scores first.
During the Chiefs' current nine-game winning streak, which began in 2019, the rest of the league is 20-46 in postseason games in which the opponent scores first.
Only the Bills (three) and 49ers (three) have more than two wins during that span.
